Authorities looking for 16-year-old girl missing out of Spokane
April 10, 2023 Updated Mon., April 10, 2023 at 9:13 p.m.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.
Myanna Lewis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/red hair, the Washington State Patrol said in an alert.
She is listed as being Native American, Black and white.
Lewis was last seen wearing “colorful” Nike shoes, sweatpants and a T-shirt.
She is said to be from Spokane but living in the Tacoma area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 477-2240, or call WSP’s missing persons line at 1-800-543-5678. You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
