Dave Nichols: Weather permitting, Spokane Indians home opener brings promise of potential

The Spokane Indians have been trying since Friday to play their first game of the 2023 season, with no help from Mother Nature.

Three straight rainouts in Vancouver over the weekend have delayed the start of the season. Hopefully the precipitation over the past few days allows the field to be playable Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., when the Indians are scheduled to host the Eugene Emeralds at Avista Stadium for the start of a six-game Northwest League series.

The forecast calls for drier but chilly conditions for the rest of the homestand. Still, it beats the snow we saw last April.

Maybe by the time the team returns for its next homestand the week of April 25, we’ll see daytime highs in the 60s.

Wouldn’t that be nice?

You may remember from last season, with MLB taking over management of the minor leagues, the Indians are now a High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. That means full-season baseball – early April through September – with a 132-game slate, including 66 home games.

That’s plenty of opportunity to get the kids out to the ballpark and take advantage of some of the best value for your entertainment budget.

The organization always does a great job with the on-field promotions and giveaways – every night on the schedule brings some sort of featured attraction, whether it’s fireworks or “bark in the park” or the ever-popular “storybook princess” nights.

But if you’re in it for the actual baseball content, you too are going to be in luck this season .

The opening day roster is stacked, populated by players who battled for the California League championship last season with Low-A Fresno. Added to that will be several high draft picks from last season who just got their feet wet at the end of last season.

In total, two top-10 draft picks and five of Colorado’s top 10 prospects will pull on the Indians uniform – at least for the start of the season – for new manager Robinson Cancel while a couple others bide their time nursing nagging injuries at extended spring training and will be here before you know it.

Highlighting that list is the Colorado Rockies first-round pick last June, No. 10 overall, right-hander Gabriel Hughes. If the name sounds familiar, it should. Hughes led Gonzaga University last season going 8-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 138 strikeouts over 98 innings in 15 starts.

Hughes made his pro debut last season with a three-inning shutout appearance for Fresno, then had an impressive camp this spring in Arizona, even pitching for the big league team in one start, striking out four over three shutout innings.

“He came out and he pitched a very nice three innings in an exhibition game against the Dodgers,” Rockies manager Bud Black said afterward.

“Where we took him (in the draft), we took a mid- to upper-rotation type guy,” Rockies director of player development Chris Forbes said during spring training.

“Being able to go out in Spokane, in the city where my college career started and really took off, and being able to come back there and really start my professional career means a lot to me,” Hughes said.

Hughes will be joined in the rotation by fellow righty Jaden Hill, the Rockies’ second-round pick in 2021. He didn’t pitch that year due to Tommy John surgery but returned last year for 10 appearances between the Arizona Complex League and Fresno, striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings.

For yet another local angle, former Whitworth pitcher Joel Condreay, will have a prominent place in the Indians bullpen.

Benny Montgomery, the eighth overall selection in the 2021 draft, headlines a talented outfield that also features University of Tennessee standout Jordan Beck and the fleet-footed Braiden Ward, who finished 12th in the minors with 57 steals last season.

Spokane’s infield includes first-round pick Sterlin Thompson, the 31st overall selection out of the University of Florida last summer. The catching position will be manned by former Texas Tech backstop Braxton Fulford, who hit 15 homers for Fresno last season.

Two other impact players wait in the wings: infielder Adael Amador and outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez.

Amador, 20, is the Rockies No. 3 prospect. He’s mostly played shortstop in his pro career but may eventually move to second, as he’ll be blocked by recent Indians graduate Ezequiel Tovar, who started for the Rockies on opening day.

Amador hit .292 with 15 homers and 26 stolen bases for Fresno in 2022 and was named a Cali League all-star.

Fernandez, 20, is the Rockies No. 11 prospect. He is starting the season back with Fresno after hitting .284 with 21 homers and 109 RBIs with them last year, but he could be patrolling the Avista Stadium outfield in the near future.