Mica teen’s odds-defying battle with brain cancer focus of documentary that premieres in Spokane on Thursday

Gabe Tesch, 19, recently went to England to compete as a race car driver after his diagnosis with brain cancer. (Courtesy)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is a phrase derived from an aphorism of the 19th -century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Those are words Gabe Tesch, who survived brain cancer and is a professional race car driver, lives by.

When the rock-steady teenager was racing professionally in England two years ago, his peers were astounded by the Freeman High School alumnus’ composure and resolve, according to his father, Jake Tesch.

“His teammates thought it was remarkable how Gabe never gets down,” Jake Tesch said from his Mica home. “They would talk about how Gabe never grumbles or moans about anything and that he always has a good attitude. But there’s a reason for that. It has to do with what Gabe experienced.”

Gabe Tesch, 19, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September 2014. The following month doctors discovered that the growth was cancerous.

“When you’re 11 years old and you find out that you have cancer, well, it’s so scary,” Gabe Tesch said. “I had no idea what would happen. You’re fighting for your life every day.”

The Tesch family was familiar with the frightening battle. Gabe’s mother Sherrie Tesch, 49, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013 and underwent chemotherapy, a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Two months after Sherrie Tesch was cancer free, the family learned of Gabe Tesch’s diagnosis.

Surgery was necessary but doctors detailed the risk. There was a chance Tesch could lose his sight or his speech could have been impaired.

“The tumor was in a bad area,” Gabe Tesch said. ” We had no idea what was going to happen.”

Gabe Tesch endured 48 days of radiation in Seattle and 48 weeks of chemotherapy upon his return home.

“The hardest part was not being able to play with my friends and that I was super sick,” he recalled. “It was beyond awful.”

Tesch missed both years of junior high school at Freeman, but he recovered and is cancer free. The silver lining was an epiphany that changed Tesch’s life. The Wishing Star Foundation asked Tesch what he wanted most, and he requested a trip to Austin, Texas, for a Formula 1 race.

“I got to meet all of the drivers and hang around the garage, and that’s when I decided that I wanted to race for a living,” Tesch said. “If I never got sick I would be doing something else today.”

So Tesch is once again on a different path than his childhood pals.

“My friends are all stuck in college classrooms,” Tesch said. “What I do is the best feeling in the world. It’s such a wild story.”

It’s all documented in the documentary, “Do Something Extraordinary,” which premieres Thursday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

“It was an adjustment for me since I had a camera in my face so much, but I got used to it after a while,” Tesch said. “But it was well worth it since I have a message, which is that people should follow their dreams and try to make it happen.”

Jake Tesch hopes the documentary inspires people to work hard and attempt to accomplish seemingly unattainable goals.

“Gabe proves that if you really try, you can achieve what you dream of,” Jake Tesch said.

Tesch owns Guardian Restoration, a company that rehabs homes and structures that have been damaged by fire and flood.

“It’s great what I do but if I worked this hard at something else, maybe something I was very passionate about in my 20s, I could have been successful (at that endeavor). Gabe is such an inspiring story and I can’t help but look back to when he was sick,” Jake Tesch said. “It was so frightening.”

Gabe Tesch concurs.

“I was in a very scary situation and I survived it and I realized that I have to live life to the fullest since life is so short,” Gabe Tesch said.

It’s been a grind for Tesch, who started out on the local go-kart circuit in 2017. Tesch and his father would drive six-and-a-half hours to Sumas for training. After struggling during his first few races it all clicked for Tesch, who started winning local championships. Tesch graduated to regionals and nationals.

“Gabe kept asking me when he could move up to cars and when he started to hit certain milestones, winning races and championships, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s time for cars,’ ” Jake Tesch said. “I was excited for him.”

Jake Tesch understands the visceral thrill of racing since he competed from 2010 -19. “But it was just a hobby for me,” Tesch said. “It’s much bigger for Gabe.”

Throughout his go-kart career, Gabe Tesch’s coach was his father.

“But that changed and we were talking about this in Atlanta after a race last week,” Jake Tesch said. “I told Gabe that there is nothing I can teach him about driving now, and that he’s far beyond me, and he just laughed.”

That was evident when Tesch raced in England.

“I went there since racing is like a religion in Britain, kind of like soccer is,” Tesch said. “Racing is so intense, and it’s a great place for someone like myself to learn and experience as much as possible.”

Tesch dealt with culture shock.

“I never knew I had an accent until I went to England,” Tesch said. “Even though they speak English over there, they use different words and have a different sense of humor. It’s like a different language, and life is very different.”

The biggest adjustment was, ironically, driving.

“Their cars are driven on the other side of the road in England,” Tesch said. “When my family came over to visit me and my dad was driving, I was terrified.”

That terror pales compared to what Tesch experienced while dealing with brain cancer.

“Nothing tops that for me when it comes to what’s scary,” Tesch said. “You can see that in the movie.”

Video was shot by family friend Brad Baxter, who put together a film for a fundraiser that includes footage of Tesch’s battle with cancer.

“We were fortunate to have that,” Jake Tesch said. “Brad then shot footage of Gabe racing. We put together an amateurish sizzle reel and sent it out to six documentary companies. Three of the companies got back with us.”

Pindare Films agreed to create “Do Something Extraordinary.” The documentary was compiled in 2021 and the Tesch family recently experienced the film.

“It’s weird seeing yourself larger than life,” Gabe Tesch said, “But you get used to it. It’s going to be an amazing night since friends and family and the community will be there. The film is intense and emotional.”

So is going through a life-and-death battle with cancer and then a career as a race car driver.

“It’s true,” Tesch said. “I’ve had some extreme experiences and I’m not even 20 yet. But I’m living my life. I’m blessed to have a life and I’m going to live it to the fullest. Maybe after people see the movie, they’ll do the same.”