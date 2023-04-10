Prep roundup: Crimson Rice dominates in circle, at the plate as Shadle Park blanks East Valley softball
April 10, 2023 Updated Mon., April 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.
Staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Softball
Shadle Park 5, East Valley 0: Crimson Rice struck out 16 in a one-hitter and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Highlanders (3-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.
Boys soccer
Lewis and Clark 4, Northwest Christian 0: Tasyn Oosting scored two goals and the visiting Tigers (7-2) shut out the Crusaders (4-3) in a nonleague game.
Cheney 2, Moses Lake 0: The Blackhawks (8-1) blanked the Mavericks (1-5) in a nonleague game.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.