Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Crimson Rice dominates in circle, at the plate as Shadle Park blanks East Valley softball

April 10, 2023 Updated Mon., April 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. 

Softball

Shadle Park 5, East Valley 0: Crimson Rice struck out 16 in a one-hitter and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Highlanders (3-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 4, Northwest Christian 0: Tasyn Oosting scored two goals and the visiting Tigers (7-2) shut out the Crusaders (4-3) in a nonleague game.

Cheney 2, Moses Lake 0: The Blackhawks (8-1) blanked the Mavericks (1-5) in a nonleague game. 

