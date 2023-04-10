Prep roundup: Crimson Rice dominates in circle, at the plate as Shadle Park blanks East Valley softball

Staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Shadle Park 5, East Valley 0: Crimson Rice struck out 16 in a one-hitter and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Highlanders (3-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 4, Northwest Christian 0: Tasyn Oosting scored two goals and the visiting Tigers (7-2) shut out the Crusaders (4-3) in a nonleague game.

Cheney 2, Moses Lake 0: The Blackhawks (8-1) blanked the Mavericks (1-5) in a nonleague game.