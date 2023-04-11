Air Jordans worn by Michael Jordan during ‘Last Dance’ become most expensive sneakers ever auctioned

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

There’s a reason why Michael Jordan is called arguably the Greatest of All Time. But now his used kicks have the same bragging rights.

A signed pair of the Air Jordan 13 sneakers the basketball great wore during the 1998 NBA Finals, known as “The Last Dance,” sold for a record $2.2 million on Tuesday.

According to Sotheby’s, the shoes have become the most valuable sneakers ever to be sold at auction.

The previous record holder was a pair of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1s that the New York City auction house sold for $1.8 million in April 2021. The Chicago-bred rapper, who famously said he’s “the greatest artist that God ever created,” wore the footwear to the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Jordan wore his sneakers during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, where he scored 37 points in a matchup against the Utah Jazz. After the game, the superstar Chicago Bulls shooting guard reportedly signed and gave the kicks to a Jazz ball boy who worked in the visitors’ locker room.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” Sotheby’s chief of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said.

In September 2022, the company raked in $10.1 million for a 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey Jordan wore, which it said to have set a record for any game-worn sports memorabilia.