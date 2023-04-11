Cd’A schools prepare for biological sex bathroom policy amid new state law

Idaho public school restrooms and locker rooms will be separated by biological sex starting next school year, and the Coeur d’Alene School Board is setting policy to align with the state’s new law.

The five-member board met Tuesday at a special meeting to review two draft policies – one proposed by Trustee Casey Morrisroe and the other by Trustee Allie Anderton.

After about 45 minutes of “tedious” review and some grumbling from some of the roughly 30 attendees, the board accepted the proposed policy to be distributed to the public for feedback.

“I know it might seem tedious, but that’s kind of how the workshop process works,” board chair Rebecca Smith said in response to the crowd’s groaning.

Smith said the proposal “very closely follows” the state statute.

“This is our first chance to actually talk in public about these policies together,” Smith said.

The state code, signed by Gov. Brad Little last month and set to take effect July 1, states that restrooms and any “changing facility” accessible by multiple people at the same time must be designated for use by biological males or females and used only by members of that sex.

It says school personnel must provide separate sleeping quarters for members of each sex during school activities or events where students share “overnight lodging.” A high school state basketball tournament would appear to be an example of a school event where overnight lodging is necessary.

“Requiring students to share restrooms and changing facilities with members of the opposite biological sex generates potential embarrassment, shame, and psychological injury to students, as well as increasing the likelihood of sexual assault, molestation, rape, voyeurism, and exhibitionism,” the law says.

The law does not apply if a person is offering medical assistance or is helping someone who requires assistance in the bathroom. Other exemptions also exist.

The school must provide a “reasonable accommodation” to a student if the student is “unwilling or unable” to use the restroom or changing facility designated for the person’s sex and provides a written request for the accommodation to the school, state law says.

The accommodation does not include access to the restroom, changing facility or sleeping quarters designated for use by the opposite sex while people of that sex are “present or could be present.”

Morrisroe said he tried to incorporate and simplify the legislation into the school district’s policy. He said the policy is about offering individual bathrooms to those who request them, whether they are transgender or not.

“I know this issue’s around transgender,” he said. “But this isn’t a transgender issue, right?”

Morrisroe said the district may need to provide more private bathrooms depending on the number of requested accommodations.

Superintendent Shon Hocker said after the meeting that the district does not have a bathroom policy. Currently, students who are uncomfortable using a public school bathroom are able to use a staff bathroom or nurse’s bathroom, for examples, upon request.

The school board will consider the proposal at its May 8 meeting.