Dr. Sara Swoboda and Dr. Marvin Alviso: Trans youth deserve to be seen, heard and cared for in Idaho

By Dr. Sara Swoboda and Dr. Marvin Alviso

As doctors and care providers, we are heartbroken and infuriated by the signing of HB 71 into law.

We are honored to care for trans youth and help them be their whole selves. We are awed by the bravery of our young trans patients to live authentically in a world that continually questions and denies their existence. We are grateful when we get to share joy with our patients, and angry when others try to erase them.

We have seen how gender-affirming care helps them become themselves – shining even brighter than their families imagined possible. How with the right, individualized health care, they can be happy, thriving teenagers who grow up to be thriving adults. We are sorry that this health care has become a weapon to score political points. We are sorry that pseudoscience and lies have been used to justify taking this health care away.

We want trans youth to know that in just five short days, we had over 650 physicians, providers and medical students from all over Idaho sign a letter to Gov. Little asking him to veto HB 71.

Unlike the sponsors of the bill, we did not have to fly providers in from out of state or rely on doctors who have never met or cared for trans youth to testify. That’s because we, the physicians of Idaho, know that providing the widely accepted standard of care to young trans people is well studied, safe and lifesaving. For us, the doctors who do care for these patients, this is not about politics or some theoretical fear. This is about real people living real lives. This is about parents making the best decisions they can for their kids. This is about our neighbors, our friends and our community.

We are deeply disappointed and angry that the Legislature and Gov. Little decided to prioritize politics over science, the rights of parents and ultimately the lives of children, but we are committed to standing with our trans patients. We know that HB 71 harms all of us – every single person in Idaho. We will continue to fight with trans youth for the care they deserve. We will continue to advocate for them to live full, authentic lives.

We know that trans people exist. They are here; they always have been, and always will be. Trans people are our grandparents, our construction workers, our doctors, our next-door neighbors, our cashiers, our siblings and our kids. We know that gender dysphoria is not a phase and it’s not a trend. And we know that taking away lifesaving medications won’t make any trans person go away.

If Gov. Little truly cares about making “Idaho the place where our children and grandchildren choose to stay,” he needs to stop signing bills that threaten the lives of our children. Our Idaho includes transgender children and adults. They belong here. Our state is better with trans people. We see trans Idahoans and we are so glad they are here. We are lucky and honored to know and care for these patients. We are their doctors, and we will never stop fighting alongside them for a world that is as brilliant and as beautiful as they are.

HB 71 does not go into effect until January 2024 and there are pending legal challenges, so trans youth can continue to legally get care in Idaho until at least Jan. 1. Physicians are working on how to help trans youth continue to get the care they need if and when it does become illegal in Idaho.

We know this is a terrifying, uncertain time. If you or anyone you know is thinking of harming themselves, please reach out for help – to your loved ones, your community, your providers. If you are contemplating suicide or just need to talk to someone, call or text 988, the Trevor Project Hotline at (866) 488-7386, or the Trans Lifeline at (877) 565-8860.

Trans youth deserve to be here and we stand with them.

Dr. Sara Swoboda is a primary care pediatrician in Idaho. She was born and raised in Idaho and is a WWAMI alumni. Dr. Marvin Alviso is a family physician in Boise with over 10 years of experience. In addition to primary care, he specializes in the care delivered to the LGBTQ+ community. Both Swoboda and Alviso are part of an active and committed group of physicians in Idaho supporting trans youth.