Mariners star reliever Andres Muñoz on deltoid strain: ‘Nothing to worry about’

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

CHICAGO – Even as Andres Muñoz looked normal and healthy on the mound on Friday, whipping two-seam fastballs at 100 mph and nasty sliders at 87-89 mph past hitters, something wasn’t quite right during his scoreless inning. And it became more evident the following day when he would normally play catch.

“In the last game, I felt something strange or something like that in my shoulder,” he said. “It made me have a lot of soreness and I was having a hard time recovering. But it’s nothing to worry about.”

The Mariners were concerned enough to make him undergo X-rays and an MRI on Saturday, which revealed a deltoid strain. Muñoz was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday. He thought the combination of the frigid temperatures in Cleveland and the shortened ramp up to readiness in spring training due to offseason foot surgery contributed to the injury.

“For me, it isn’t a concern,” he said. “Obviously, I could’ve continued to throw like that, but this was to prevent something worse happening. I’m sure after four or five days I would’ve felt great, but we couldn’t wait that long.

“It would’ve been much harder for the other relievers.”

Muñoz hopes to resume throwing before the trip ends. He fully expects to be ready to return to the bullpen when he’s eligible to come off the IL on April 23.

“I will be ready,” he said.

Manager Scott Servais had updates on four other players working their way back from injuries.

Dylan Moore (oblique strain) was supposed to start playing in extended spring training in Arizona. But that plan was scratched.

“He has been pushed back a few days,” Servais said. “The plan right now for Dylan: He will be in Seattle when we return. He will probably be at the ballpark for a couple of days and then he will head out on his rehab with Tacoma probably a week from today.”

Did Moore reaggravate the injury?

“No, he just didn’t feel he was ready to go play in a game,” Servais said. “So, certainly, we don’t want to rush him out to before he feels like he’s ready. So that’s the plan right now.”

Outfielders Taylor Trammell (hand/wrist surgery) and Cade Marlowe (oblique strain) have started playing in extended spring training. They will likely head out on respective rehab assignments in the coming days.

Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray (flexor tendon) was on a video call with Servais and other staff members Tuesday.

“He has not gotten a haircut, but he’s feeling better,” Servais said. “He’s going through his upper-body workouts and whatnot. He is not throwing yet, but he is feeling much better.”

The hope is that Ray can resume throwing again in the coming days.

“He feels really good about where he is at,” Servais said.