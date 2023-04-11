Meet ‘The Marvels’: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani team up in new trailer

Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Captain Marvel is no longer the only woman to headline a Marvel movie.

Disney on Tuesday released a trailer for “The Marvels,” the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” which starred Brie Larson as the first woman to lead a Marvel feature.

This time around, Larson’s Carol Danvers is joined by two other women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan.

“Our powers are entangled,” Rambeau tells Khan in the preview, which sees the three characters lose control of their abilities and repeatedly swap places with each other by involuntarily traveling through space and time.

“Captain Rambeau, what the hell are you doing?” Avengers founder Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) asks at the top of the trailer.

“Entering the jump-point perimeter,” Rambeau says as she floats through outer space toward an ominous force field — exhibiting the same fearlessness that landed her in trouble and imbued her with powers in “WandaVision.”

With their abilities inexplicably intertwined, Captain Marvel is forced to team up with Rambeau and Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, in order to save the universe in “The Marvels.”

Like Larson, Parris and Vellani are returning to the MCU after appearing in previous projects.

Fans will recognize Parris from “WandaVision,” which saw the S.W.O.R.D. member infiltrate a mysterious neighborhood under the Scarlet Witch’s spell. And Vellani made her MCU debut in another Disney+ series, “Ms. Marvel,” about a Captain Marvel-obsessed teen who goes from super-fan to superhero.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, “The Marvels” also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. The sequel is scheduled to open in theaters Nov. 10.