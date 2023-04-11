Millie Bobby Brown’s latest mystery? A possible engagement to beau Jake Bongiovi

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged to beau Jake Bongiovi.

The “Stranger Things” star and Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, left fans to unpack the latest Brown-adjacent mystery when they hinted at their apparent affianced status Tuesday with a pair of Instagram posts showing Brown wearing an engagement ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the 19-year-old star wrote, quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover” title track and sharing an elated portrait.

Bongiovi, 20, posted a few snaps, captioning their beachside pictorial “Forever” with the same white heart emoji that Brown used. The sweet display prompted their followers to immediately flood their comments sections with congratulatory messages and well wishes.

Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi did not immediately respond Tuesday to the L.A. Times’ requests for comment.

The British star, who shot to fame playing telekinetic teen Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi series “Stranger Things,” revealed during Wired’s “Web’s Most Searched Questions” series that she met Bongiovi through social media, reportedly in 2021. Then they sparked relationship rumors that June after Bongiovi posted a selfie with Brown that he captioned “bff.”

They made their relationship Instagram-official that November when the Florence by Mills makeup line creator shared a photo kissing her man aboard the London Eye. Last year, they walked several red-carpet events together, including the BAFTAs in March, the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in May and the October premiere of her Netflix movie “Enola Holmes 2.”

Earlier this year, the aspiring novelist and Purdue student referred to Bongiovi as her ”partner for life.”