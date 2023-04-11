Prep roundup: Nate Fitzpatrick homers late to push Ridgeline baseball past Gonzaga Prep; Shadle Park softball throws combined no-hitter

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

4A/3A

Ridgeline 9, Gonzaga Prep 7: Nate Fitzpatrick hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and the visiting Falcons (5-6, 4-5) beat the Bullpups (5-7, 3-6). Briggs Beaudoin doubled with two RBIs for G-Prep.

Mead 11, North Central 1: Dominic Huffman struck out eight in a complete game, Max Workman drove in three runs and the Panthers (5-7, 4-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-9, 1-8).

Lewis and Clark 9, Ferris 6: Logan Thome had three RBIs with three hits and the visiting Tigers (5-6, 4-5) beat the Saxons (5-6, 4-5).

Mt. Spokane 17, Cheney 0: Cooper Davis went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (9-3, 8-1) shut out the Blackhawks (8-3, 6-3). Rece Schuerman drove in three for Mt. Spokane. Carter McPherson doubled for Cheney.

1A

Newport 8, Freeman 4: Ryder Brown knocked in three runs on two hits and the Grizzlies (3-6, 1-5) beat the visiting Scotties (5-6, 2-4). Will Morphy added two RBIs for Freeman. Kole Keogh had two RBIs for Newport.

Colville 5, Medical Lake 3: Fox Bateman went 3 for 3, including a home run, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-5, 4-0) beat the Cardinals (6-4, 3-1).

Northeast 2B

Chewelah 11-14, Kettle Falls 0-3: Bode Katzer had one hit with three RBIs and the visiting Cougars (9-1, 8-0) swept the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2).

Liberty 7-5, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4-5: Traye Redburn had three hits and the Broncos (2-6, 1-5) beat the visiting Lancers (3-5, 1-4) to earn the split.

Softball

4A/3A

Ferris 20, Lewis and Clark 19: Kaydence Snell had five RBIs and the visiting Saxons (3-4, 3-4) used a five-run seventh inning to beat the Tigers (2-5, 2-5). Lily Word led LC with four RBIs.

Mead 18, Gonzaga Prep 0: Carolyn Tyson Guess had three hits, including two doubles, and the visiting Panthers (6-4, 6-1) beat the Bullpups (1-7, 1-6)

Mt. Spokane 21, Ridgeline 2: Willow Almquist had four hits, including a home run, and the visiting Wildcats (8-1, 7-0) beat the Falcons (2-5, 2-5). Jessica Waters added three hits for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 12, Cheney 10: Molly McGovern went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (4-4, 4-3) beat the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-4). Allie Halverson went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Cheney.

University 31, North Central 0: Abby Watkins went 6 for 6 with seven RBIs and the visiting Titans (7-0, 7-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-7, 0-7).

2A

Shadle Park 17, Rogers 1: Rachel Jones and Annabelle Moreno threw a combined no-hitter and the Highlanders (4-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-4). Crimson Rice added three hits with a home run for Shadle Park.

Clarkston 7, West Valley 6: Leah Copeland had two hits with a home run and the Bantams (3-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-6, 3-2). Sorrel Stewart led West Valley with three hits, including a home run.

1A

Lakeland 21, Lakeside 3: Kiersten Drake knocked in four and the visiting Hawks (1-0, 1-0) beat the Eagles (0-5, 0-3).

Northeast 2B

Chewelah 14-10, Kettle Falls 1-0: The visiting Cougars (7-3, 6-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2) to complete the sweep.

Colfax 10-12, Asotin 7-0: The visiting Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0) beat the Panthers (2-6, 2-5) to complete the sweep.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3-2, Liberty 2-2: The visiting Lancers (5-3, 3-3) beat the Broncos (3-7, 2-4) to complete the sweep.

Boys soccer

2A

Pullman 4, West Valley 1: Carlens Dollin scored two goals with an assist and the Greyhounds (8-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-3, 3-1).

Shadle Park 2, Rogers 1 (SO): Zach Walz scored the deciding penalty kick and the visiting Highlanders (4-5, 2-2) beat the Pirates (3-4, 0-3).

East Valley 4, Clarkston 0: Westan Francz scored three goals and the visiting Knights (4-6, 2-2) shut out the Bantams (0-5, 0-3).

1A

Northwest Christian 10, Newport 0: Lincoln Crockett had three goals and the Crusaders (5-3, 5-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5, 0-5).

Lakeside 7, Deer Park 0: Andrew Cardon scored three goals and the visiting Eagles (3-5, 3-1) beat the Stags (4-1, 4-1).

Boys tennis

Lewis and Clark 7, Ridgeline 0: At Lewis and Clark. No. 1 singles-Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Tyler Baker 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Kai Kolarsky and Radek Janout (LC) def. Jack Rau and Evan Anderson 6-2, 6-1.

Clarkston 7, Rogers 0: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles-Nathan Gall (Clk) def. Kai Harkey 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams (Clk) def. Mason Kirby/Eli Borders 6-2, 6-2.

Mead 7, North Central 0: At Mead. No. 1 singles-Andrew Parker (Mea) def. Forest Yegge 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Drew Champlin and Danny Nelson (Mead) def. Joseph Gaune and Sam Parker 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

University 7, Cheney 0: No. 1 singles-Kailee Alteneder (Uni) def. Angelica Goold 6-2, 6-0. No 1. doubles- Sami Stachofski and Allison Knight (Uni) def. Colleen McKinnon and Valerie Hanes 6-4, 6-1.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: No. 1 singles-Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Fasai Xiong 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Kei Bromley/ Lotti Wolf (Pul) def. Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell 6-1, 6-1.

Mead 7, North Central 0: At North Central. No. 1 singles-Lexi Mattox (Mea) def. Hope McCollom 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Abby Liezen/Emma Pell 6-2, 6-1.