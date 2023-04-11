The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
33°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Nate Fitzpatrick homers late to push Ridgeline baseball past Gonzaga Prep; Shadle Park softball throws combined no-hitter

April 11, 2023 Updated Tue., April 11, 2023 at 11:09 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

4A/3A

Ridgeline 9, Gonzaga Prep 7: Nate Fitzpatrick hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and the visiting Falcons (5-6, 4-5) beat the Bullpups (5-7, 3-6). Briggs Beaudoin doubled with two RBIs for G-Prep.

Mead 11, North Central 1: Dominic Huffman struck out eight in a complete game, Max Workman drove in three runs and the Panthers (5-7, 4-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-9, 1-8).

Lewis and Clark 9, Ferris 6: Logan Thome had three RBIs with three hits and the visiting Tigers (5-6, 4-5) beat the Saxons (5-6, 4-5).

Mt. Spokane 17, Cheney 0: Cooper Davis went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (9-3, 8-1) shut out the Blackhawks (8-3, 6-3). Rece Schuerman drove in three for Mt. Spokane. Carter McPherson doubled for Cheney.

1A

Newport 8, Freeman 4: Ryder Brown knocked in three runs on two hits and the Grizzlies (3-6, 1-5) beat the visiting Scotties (5-6, 2-4). Will Morphy added two RBIs for Freeman. Kole Keogh had two RBIs for Newport.

Colville 5, Medical Lake 3: Fox Bateman went 3 for 3, including a home run, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-5, 4-0) beat the Cardinals (6-4, 3-1). 

Northeast 2B

Chewelah 11-14, Kettle Falls 0-3: Bode Katzer had one hit with three RBIs and the visiting Cougars (9-1, 8-0) swept the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2). 

Liberty 7-5, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4-5: Traye Redburn had three hits and the Broncos (2-6, 1-5) beat the visiting Lancers (3-5, 1-4) to earn the split.

Softball

4A/3A

Ferris 20, Lewis and Clark 19: Kaydence Snell had five RBIs and the visiting Saxons (3-4, 3-4) used a five-run seventh inning to beat the Tigers (2-5, 2-5). Lily Word led LC with four RBIs.

Mead 18, Gonzaga Prep 0: Carolyn Tyson Guess had three hits, including two doubles, and the visiting Panthers (6-4, 6-1) beat the Bullpups (1-7, 1-6)

Mt. Spokane 21, Ridgeline 2: Willow Almquist had four hits, including a home run, and the visiting Wildcats (8-1, 7-0) beat the Falcons (2-5, 2-5). Jessica Waters added three hits for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 12, Cheney 10: Molly McGovern went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (4-4, 4-3) beat the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-4). Allie Halverson went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Cheney.

University 31, North Central 0:  Abby Watkins went 6 for 6 with seven RBIs and the visiting Titans (7-0, 7-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-7, 0-7). 

2A

Shadle Park 17, Rogers 1: Rachel Jones and Annabelle Moreno threw a combined no-hitter and the Highlanders (4-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-4). Crimson Rice added three hits with a home run for Shadle Park.

Clarkston 7, West Valley 6: Leah Copeland had two hits with a home run and the Bantams (3-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-6, 3-2). Sorrel Stewart led West Valley with three hits, including a home run.

1A 

Lakeland 21, Lakeside 3: Kiersten Drake knocked in four and the visiting Hawks (1-0, 1-0) beat the Eagles (0-5, 0-3). 

Northeast 2B 

Chewelah 14-10, Kettle Falls 1-0: The visiting Cougars (7-3, 6-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2) to complete the sweep. 

Colfax 10-12, Asotin 7-0: The visiting Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0) beat the Panthers (2-6, 2-5) to complete the sweep. 

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3-2, Liberty 2-2: The visiting Lancers (5-3, 3-3) beat the Broncos (3-7, 2-4) to complete the sweep. 

Boys soccer

2A

Pullman 4, West Valley 1: Carlens Dollin scored two goals with an assist and the Greyhounds (8-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-3, 3-1).

Shadle Park 2, Rogers 1 (SO): Zach Walz scored the deciding penalty kick and the visiting Highlanders (4-5, 2-2) beat the Pirates (3-4, 0-3).

East Valley 4, Clarkston 0: Westan Francz scored three goals and the visiting Knights (4-6, 2-2) shut out the Bantams (0-5, 0-3).

1A

Northwest Christian 10, Newport 0: Lincoln Crockett had three goals and the Crusaders (5-3, 5-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5, 0-5).

Lakeside 7, Deer Park 0: Andrew Cardon scored three goals and the visiting Eagles (3-5, 3-1) beat the Stags (4-1, 4-1).

Boys tennis

Lewis and Clark 7, Ridgeline 0: At Lewis and Clark. No. 1 singles-Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Tyler Baker 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Kai Kolarsky and Radek Janout (LC) def. Jack Rau and Evan Anderson 6-2, 6-1.

Clarkston 7, Rogers 0: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles-Nathan Gall (Clk) def. Kai Harkey 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams (Clk) def. Mason Kirby/Eli Borders 6-2, 6-2.

Mead 7, North Central 0: At Mead. No. 1 singles-Andrew Parker (Mea) def. Forest Yegge 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Drew Champlin and Danny Nelson (Mead) def. Joseph Gaune and Sam Parker 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

University 7, Cheney 0: No. 1 singles-Kailee Alteneder (Uni) def. Angelica Goold 6-2, 6-0. No 1. doubles- Sami Stachofski and Allison Knight (Uni) def. Colleen McKinnon and Valerie Hanes 6-4, 6-1.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: No. 1 singles-Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Fasai Xiong 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Kei Bromley/ Lotti Wolf (Pul) def. Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell 6-1, 6-1.

Mead 7, North Central 0: At North Central. No. 1 singles-Lexi Mattox (Mea) def. Hope McCollom 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Abby Liezen/Emma Pell 6-2, 6-1.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories