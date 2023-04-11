Regional governments seek community input on addressing homelessness

From staff reports

Regional governments will hosts a Community Conversation on Homelessness in collaboration with Spokane Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Central Library.

Local officials are inviting community members to share their input on how to collaboratively address this critical issue in the Spokane region.

Recently, elected officials in the city of Spokane, Spokane County, the city of Spokane Valley, and Airway Heights committed to a 90-day due diligence period to research the feasibility of creating a regional collaborative system to address homelessness, developed with a shared vision, combined finances, and coordinated resources.

“It’s critical that community stakeholders have an opportunity to ask questions, give feedback, and share their personal experiences on how homelessness has impacted their lives,” said Nicolette Ocheltree, city of Spokane manager of housing and homelessness initiatives, in a news release. “As someone who has personally experienced homelessness in Spokane, I look forward to being a part of this community conversation and I’m optimistic about a regional collaborative effort going forward.”

The event is free and no registration is required. The Central Library is at 906 W. Main Ave. in downtown Spokane.