Sheriff’s office asking for help locating two girls who walked away from rehab center

Spokane Valley sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating two potentially endangered teenage girls who apparently ran away from a rehab center in Spokane Valley last week.

The two teens, Myanna Lewis, 16, and Charlotte Gjurasic, 14, are believed to have walked away from the Healing Lodge of Seven Nations at 5600 E. Eighth Ave. The Healing Lodge is a rehabilitation center for Native American youth.

Staff at the Healing Lodge said the two were on the property, but later discovered that they took their belongings with them and left.

Lewis is about 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds with brown or dark red hair and brown eyes. She also goes by Mya, Sky or Skyler, the sheriff’s office said. She is originally from Tacoma. She has been known to lie about her age, the sheriff’s office added. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a T-shirt and Nike shoes. She also has a nose piercing.

Gjurasic is approximately 5-3 and 111 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, plaid pajama pants and tennis shoes.

Neither girl is from the Spokane area, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said the two may be at a homeless encampment or shelter.

Anyone who has seen Gjurasic or Lewis is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, with reference Nos. 10048681 and 10048683.