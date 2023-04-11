Spokane Indians pregame: Opening day finally arrives following three straight rainouts in Vancouver

The Spokane Indians start a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Avista Stadium Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Not only is it the home opener, but it turns out to be the season opener, as the Indians first three games of the season were rained out in Vancouver over the weekend.

Indians manager Robinson Cancel said the delayed start to the season was unfortunate, but there was nothing that could be done about it.

But the team is itching to get going tonight.

After the overnight rain the grounds crew pulled the tarp and the field was in good condition. A few showers with some blustery wind came through the Valley in the early afternoon but gave way to sunny skies toward the end of batting practice.

“I thought it was gonna get rained out again earlier,” Cancel said. “But I guess it cleared out. Sun came out so good to go now.”

He said the team bided its time in Vancouver working in the cages.

“We played catch in the outfield a little bit, but it was wet. That’s all we could do, but we got something out of it though.”

The starting rotation, led by Gonzaga product Gabriel Hughes, was just pushed each every day it couldn’t go. Hughes will take the hill tonight against Seth Lonsway for Eugene.

Hughes will be followed by Jaden Hill and Jarrod Cande. Cancel indicated the plan is for the Indians to employ a six-man rotation all season.

Cancel hadn’t spoken with Hughes on Tuesday before batting practice, but said the young righty is ready for his return to Spokane.

“He’s a bulldog. He’s ready to go.”

Transactions

Before the game, outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez was added to the Indians roster after going 3 for 13 in three games for Fresno. He played with the Grizzlies in 2021 and hit .284/.340/.507 with 21 homers and 109 RBIs. Fernandez is the Colorado Rockies No. 11 prospect.

Starters

Indians: RHP Gabriel Hughes. The Colorado Rockies’ first-round draft pick out of Gonzaga – No. 10 overall – in last year’s MLB draft. He made his pro debut in September with a scoreless three-inning stint for Low-A Fresno. Went 8-3 with 138 strikeouts in 98 innings as a sophomore for the Zags.

Emeralds: LHP Seth Lonsway. In 26 games (nine starts) for Low-A San Jose last season went 9-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 95 1/3 innings.

Lineup

1) Sterlin Thompson-3B

2) Benny Montgomery-CF

3) Yanquiel Fernandez-RF

4) Jordan Beck-LF

5) Juan Guerrero-DH

6) Braxton Fulford-C

7) AJ Lewis-1B

8) Nic Kent-2B

9) Cristopher Navarro-SS

Weather

First pitch: Breezy, partly cloudy, 45. Final out: Clear, 40.