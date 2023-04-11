Visit Spokane hosting Washington Education Association event
April 11, 2023 Updated Tue., April 11, 2023 at 4:44 p.m.
Visit Spokane this week will host the Washington Education Association’s 2023 Annual Representative Assembly starting on Thursday.
The conference, which runs through Saturday, is the first of 10 scheduled conventions in the city for 2023, Visit Spokane spokesman Kate Hudson said in a news release.
Attendees this week will be utilizing the Spokane Convention Center, The Davenport Grand Hotel, The DoubleTree by Hilton, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo and the Ruby River Hotel.
The annual meeting, which is similar to a major political convention, provides a forum where WEA members can collaborate, debate and vote, Hudson said. It’s estimated the economic impact to Spokane is about $1.9 million .
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.