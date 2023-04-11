Visit Spokane hosting Washington Education Association event

Visit Spokane this week will host the Washington Education Association’s 2023 Annual Representative Assembly starting on Thursday.

The conference, which runs through Saturday, is the first of 10 scheduled conventions in the city for 2023, Visit Spokane spokesman Kate Hudson said in a news release.

Attendees this week will be utilizing the Spokane Convention Center, The Davenport Grand Hotel, The DoubleTree by Hilton, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo and the Ruby River Hotel.

The annual meeting, which is similar to a major political convention, provides a forum where WEA members can collaborate, debate and vote, Hudson said. It’s estimated the economic impact to Spokane is about $1.9 million .