Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for April 13

Tip of the week

Wild turkeys typically spend the winter down low, then follow the snowline up as the snow recedes. With snow still blanketing some spots this year, it may be a while before hunters start to see turkeys back in the places they hunted them during past, milder springs. It would be a smart move to start low and work up as the season progresses.

Braggin’ rights

Idaho Fish and Game fisheries staff started collecting broodstock fish on the South Fork of the Clearwater River Feb. 3 to use for the hatchery broodstock program. When things wrapped up March 23, volunteer anglers had tubed 781 steelhead, 580 of which met the hatchery origin and length requirements for broodstock. Thanks to the hundreds of volunteer anglers who signed up to participate and make this program a success.

Heads up

The annual Kid’s Fishing Day at Clear Lake will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. p.m. May 6. Register on-line by going to wdfw.wa.gov and clicking the “Fishing and shellfishing” tab across the top, then scroll down to “Fishing events”. For $10 each, kids 5-14 years of age get a t-shirt, a fishing pole and lots of help from dozens of volunteers to catch some pretty big fish. These volunteers will do everything from baiting hooks to cleaning fish. It’s a great way to introduce kids to fishing, as the lake is stocked a few days before so the fish are hungry. Clear Lake is south of the city of Medical Lake. The event, limited to the first 850 sign-ups, is at the Fairchild Air Force Base Recreation Area. Early registration is recommended.

The Deer Lake Property Owners Association’s fishing tournament on May 6-7 is paying $10 for each lake trout weighed in, $300 for the most total weight by a single angler and $200 for the largest fish. Registration forms, available at http://www.dlpoa.com/, may be turned in Friday, May 5 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. or at 8:00 a.m. on May 6 at the Deer Lake Resort (509) 233-2081). There is no charge to enter. Overnight accommodations are available at the resort. Parking and launching at the public access are free and $20 at the resort. For more information contact Kevin Santora at (509) 994 4005.

Idaho Fish and Game staff along with NRA certified instructors will again be teaching Handguns 101 – A Fundamentals Workshop on May 6 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol. The class is geared toward new or potential gun owners with little or no experience with handguns. Registration is required and can be completed at: https://register-ed.com/events/view/195712. IDFG is also offering a unique opportunity for youth ages 10-16—Introduction to Youth Archery. Youth bows, arrows and targets will be provided by Fish and Game. The series includes four sessions to be held on Tuesday afternoons, from 4:30-5:30pm, May 16, 23, 30 and June 6, at the Farragut Shooting Range Center. Registration is required and available on the IDFG website.

Overheard

If you are one of the many anglers who participated in the 2023 Kootenai River Angler Science Program, make sure to turn in your completed creel packet by May 1 for a chance to win some great prizes. You can turn your packet in at the Fish and Game Panhandle Region Office, Far North in Bonners Ferry or North 40 Outfitters in Ponderay.

Lake Spokane (Long Lake) is expected to be at full pool by the end of the week. There are some large rainbow trout available once the lake settles down and clears up from the quick influx of water.