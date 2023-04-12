Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for April 13
Fly fishing
Allen Peterson of Swede’s Fly Shop on Garland said there are sections of Crab Creek near Ritzville that have some side eddies where anglers using brown and olive streamer patterns on a sink tip line with a short tippet can catch rainbow and brown trout in the upper teens.
Petersen recommends a short fluorocarbon tippet for strength and nonrefraction and adds that access is for the stouthearted as there is some considerable bank climbing to reach the fishable sections.
Lake Roosevelt trout can and will change their striking habits for no particular reason in a matter of days.
Swede’s Electric Bugger is a proven trolling pattern for stubborn trout. Use a sinking fly for trolling with a sink rate of 7 inches per second.
Most of the lakes around the region that opened on March 1 are fishing well. Amber, Coffeepot, Deer, Dry Falls, Lenore, Lenice, Nunnally and Quincy lakes all would be good choices using subsurface patterns in the shoal areas when temperatures increase slightly. Medical Lake has been a bit of a disappointment this spring.
The North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River is lagging behind the usual schedule of spring fishing – like everywhere across the West - but it’s still putting out some fish, Silver Bow Fly Shop said. Some dry fly fishing is going on with skwalas, nemouras and March browns. It’s nothing crazy, but a few fish are looking up. The usual nymphing and streamer fishing is always on the menu for this time of the year.
The lower St. Joe River has been fishing well. Slower currents and winter style water are and still will be best. The lower Clark Fork River near St. Regis is also a good option. It is definitely a nymphing game before things warm up midday.
Trout and kokanee
Several hundred lowland lakes throughout the state open for fishing on April 22. Most waters around the region will be stocked with trout by then. You can check if your favorite lake has been stocked using WDFW’s catchable trout stocking reports, or you can see all lowland lakes near you on the WDFW website.
WDFW biologist Randy Osborne outlined some good bets for the lakes in the Spokane area.
He said Badger Lake is probably the best family fishing lake around with rainbow, cutthroat, kokanee and about 75 yards of shoreline available for those without a boat.
Osborne said Williams Lake in Spokane County was rehabilitated last fall and has been stocked with 21,000 catchable (10- to 12-inch) rainbow and 500 brood stock rainbow running 17 to 20 inches.
West Medical is loaded with big fish (browns to 23 inches and rainbow to 24 inches) but it also has a fair number of catchables of both species. Clear Lake will be good again for brown and rainbow trout to 18 inches. So will Fishtrap, which also has rainbow up to 19 inches.
Osborne said Fish Lake will probably not be good as it is loaded with small perch. There’s still a chance to catch a big brookie or tiger trout. For some reason, a few individuals got the impression Fish Lake was open and have been fishing there illegally all winter.
In northeast Washington, Waitts, Cedar and Starvation lakes in Stevens County and Diamond and Sacheen lakes in Pend Oreille County are prime opening day fishing lakes. Where ver you fish this year, clean up after yourself. Some fishing access on private land around area lakes has been lost because of anglers who leave trash behind.
April 22 is the start of the annual trout derby in Washington waters, with thousands of dollars in prizes available to anyone with a valid 2023 fishing license who pulls in a tagged fish. No entrance fee or registration is required. Just catch a tagged trout anytime between April 23 and Oct. 31 and you win.
Spiny ray
If you intend to fish the Spokane Arm, you’ll have to launch at Seven Bays as the Porcupine launch is out of the water. The reservoir has been stained recently, so bright swimbaits and Senkos are best. The fishing has been good for all sizes of walleyes.
Walleye fishing continues to be decent on Potholes Reservoir. Fish the rocks and humps around Goose Island and the Crab Creek channel. Largemouth bass have moved into the sand dunes and are being caught in 2-10 feet of water.
Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com
