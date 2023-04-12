Gérard Depardieu denies criminality after 13 women allege sexual assault, harassment

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

French actor Gérard Depardieu has denied any criminal behavior after facing a new wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations made by 13 women over the past two decades.

French investigative news website Médiapart on Tuesday reported several alleged cases of sexually inappropriate behavior such as having “a wandering hand,” groping and making obscene remarks. The alleged incidents, recounted by actresses, makeup artists and production staff, had “varying degrees of seriousness” and are reported to have occurred between 2004 and 2022, in public places and on film and TV sets during the making of 11 projects, including on the French comedy “Big House,” the biopic “Dumas” and the Netflix crime series “Marseille.”

The monthslong investigation began after numerous women shared their personal stories on the Instagram account of French actor-director Andréa Bescond, a prominent figure involved in the fight against sexual violence, who told Médiapart that Depardieu is “the only public personality about whom I’ve received so many stories.” In the report, the women made allegations of groping — in their pants, between their legs, on their butt or on their chest — enduring obscene sexual remarks and sometimes having to put up with “persistent groaning noises.”

Some of the women told the publication that they were shocked that no action was taken on the sets and said that Depardieu’s alleged behavior was being tolerated or met with laughter.

“Three of these women have told their stories to the French justice system, though none has made a formal complaint. Some gave up on doing so, others did not even consider it. The reason was the feeling that their word would carry little weight against this ‘giant of French cinema.’ And that doing so could even mean the end of their careers,” Médiapart’s Marine Turchi wrote.

Depardieu, 74, declined to be interviewed or comment on the report but denied any criminal behavior through his Paris-based law firm Cabinet Temime. He “formally denies all the charges which may fall under criminal law,” his attorney told Médiapart, calling some of the allegations “very subjective assessments and/or moral judgments.”

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond Wednesday to the L.A. Times’ requests for comment.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told the news agency AFP on Wednesday that it had “not received any new complaint to date,” the BBC reported.

The actor is under investigation separately after being charged with rape in December 2020. French prosecutors at the time revived a 2018 investigation relating to allegations made by an actress in her 20s that was initially dropped in because of lack of evidence. Depardieu “absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime,” his lawyer said.

During questioning relating to that investigation, Depardieu has denied that he is a “predator” and described himself as a gentlemen who “likes to woo,” someone who is “opposed to all form of violence whether it be verbal, physical or psychological” and who is “extremely reserved” about sexual matters, Médiapart reported.

The controversial star— who broke through in Hollywood with the 1990 comedy “Green Card” — is one of France’s most well-known and prolific actors. The Oscar-nominated “Cyrano de Bergerac” star has more than 200 credits to his name over his five-decade-spanning career.