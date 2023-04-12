Miner killed Tuesday in Galena Complex

A miner at the Galena Complex near Wallace died Tuesday in an accident, according to a release from the company that operates the mine.

The miner, whose identity has not been released, was killed when they were struck by a piece of “falling ground,” Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, said.

Falling ground is rock falling from the roof of a mine into an opening. Miners have a high fatality rate caused by falling ground, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Operations at the mine were suspended on Tuesday, and an investigation into the fatality is underway.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic loss,” Darren Blasutti, president and CEO of Americas Gold and Silver, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of our employee. Our primary focus is supporting those affected and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event and to prevent it from happening again in the future.”

Shoshone County Coroner Rick Smith said the mine or the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office will release the name of the miner after the investigation is complete.

Sheriff Holly Lindsey could not be reached for comment Wednesday. An Americas Gold and Silver Corporation communications employee also could not be reached Wednesday.

The last miner to die at the Galena Mine was 29-year-old Timothy Bush in 2010, according to a Spokesman-Review story. Bush was a former All-American football player at the University of Montana and standout athlete at Kellogg High School. Bush was hit by a falling slab of rock and died at Shoshone Medical Center.