Prep roundup: Tyler Boden tosses third no-hitter of season for University baseball; Sahara Hickley homers for East Valley softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

4A/3A

University 4, Central Valley 0: Tyler Boden tossed his third no-hitter of the season and struck out 10 as the Titans (8-4, 6-3) beat the Bears (5-6, 5-4). Jalen King went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for U-Hi.

2A

Clarkston 3, West Valley 1: Hayden Line pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and the visiting Bantams (6-0, 4-0) beat the Eagles (5-4, 2-2).

Pullman 12, East Valley 0: Joey Hecker, Brady Coulter and Caleb Northcroft combined for a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and the Greyhounds (5-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Knights (0-6, 0-4).

Shadle Park 11, Rogers 1: Beckett Ensminger went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and the Highlanders (6-3, 4-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-8, 0-4). Logenn Storer doubled and scored for Rogers.

1A

Deer Park 7, Lakeside 0: Elijah Lee and Cole Krepcik combined for a no-hitter and the Stags (8-3, 5-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-5, 3-3). Trevor Shupe went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Deer Park.

Softball

2AEast Valley 23, Pullman 1: Sahara Hinckley went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Knights (2-4, 1-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-4, 1-1). Eleanor Good added four hits and four RBIs for EV.

1A

Colville 11, Newport 9: Rachel Stutzer went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (8-5, 5-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-7, 1-6).

Riverside 3, Deer Park 1: Emma Oergel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two doubles and the Rams (4-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Stags (6-1, 3-1).

Boys soccer 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 2, Ridgeline 0: Tasyn Oosting and Ben Ortin scored and the Tigers (8-2, 3-1) beat the Falcons (5-2, 3-1). Oliver Hart recorded the shutout for LC.

Ferris 3, Cheney 0: The visiting Saxons (6-2, 2-2) beat the Blackhawks (7-2, 2-2).

Central Valley 2, University 0: Kevin Ng scored two goals and the Bears (5-3, 1-3) beat the visiting Titans (1-8, 0-4).

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Andre Layman scored one goal with one assist and the Bullpups (7-3, 4-0) beat the Wildcats (0-7, 0-4).

Mead 1, North Central 0: Wes Starley scored in the 64th minute and the Panthers (5-1-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-6, 1-3).

Track and field

East Valley at Pullman: Boys: Pullman 94, EV 51. Girls: EV 81, Pullman 68. Timonthy Chapman won the 100 meters (11.56 seconds) and the 200 (23.83) to pace the Greyhounds boys. Emagyne Joseph won the girls 100 (13.93) and 200 (28.16) for EV.

West Valley at Clarkston: Boys: WV 104, Clarkston 31. Girls: WV 125, Clarkston 13. Jayden Barta won the boys 100, 200 and 400 for WV. Roxanne Frederickson won the girls 1,600 and 3,200 for the Eagles.

Shadle Park at Rogers: Boys: SP 75, Rogers 61. Girls: SP 81.33, Rogers 67. Luke Hammond won the 800 (2:03.26) and the 1,600 (4:47.07) to pace the Highlanders boys. Addison Jahn won the 100 hurdles (18.14) and the 300 (52.18) for Shadle.

Boys tennis





Ferris 4, Gonzaga Prep 3: At GP. No. 1 singles- Brennan Roshetko (Fer) def. Ryan Doherty, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Wesley Banks/Sheldon Hencz (Fer) def. Jack Sodroff/Jason Do, 6-3, 6-3.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Koy Gregerson, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Kieran Hampson/Brian Fugh (Pul) def. Eric Pritcher/Juan Morales, 6-1, 6-2.

West Valley 7, Shadle Park 0: No. 1 singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Benson Plaster, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Judah Clark/Hunter Napier (WV) def. Zach Pugh/Jameson Tucker, 6-1, 6-0.

Girls tennis





Mt. Spokane 4, Central Valley 3: At MtS. No. 1 Singles- Kalle Shelby (CV) def. Hannah Meythaler 6-2 6-4. No. 1 Doubles- Bunney/Zukic (MtS) def. Matina/Paventy 6-4 6-3.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Ferris 0: No. 1 singles- Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Ava Demille, 6-2 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Annie Camp/Devyn Pirwitz (GP) def. Luba Chayka/Michelle Chen, 7-6 6-2.

Shadle Park 4, West Valley 3: At WV. No. 1 singles- D. Cazzetto (SP) def. B. Ordinario, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- C. Knapp/S. Nordic (WV) def. K. Depner/J. Blankensgel, 6-0, 6-1.