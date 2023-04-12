Safety Net with Ellen Travolta to host movie ‘Short Term 12’ depicting a foster-care group home

Actress Ellen Travolta and a regional foster youth nonprofit will host a 2 p.m. Sunday fundraiser featuring the film, “Short Term 12,” in Coeur d’Alene.

Shown at Regal Theater at the Village at Riverstone, the 2013 movie depicts a foster-care group home for at-risk teenagers. Its main character Grace is a young counselor trying to help youth who often have been pulled from the worst kinds of home situations.

The film stars Brie Larson and Rami Malek, before both were Oscar winners.

The fundraiser benefits Safety Net Inland Northwest, which supports foster youth before and as they’re transitioning to independent living.

Travolta saw the film years ago at a film festival and thought it was impactful regarding the anxiety and perils some foster youth face as they age out of care, said her daughter, Molly Allen, who is a Safety Net co-founder. The movie is R-rated because of language and its realistic situations.

“It’s a really well done movie,” Allen said. “It’s not exactly what our foster youth that we’re dealing with every day are going through, but it is an example of what some of the foster youth who are aging out might encounter when they turn 18 – what happens next and the anxiety that many feel.”

A Spokane radio personality as part of the Dave, Ken and Molly show on 92.9 FM, Allen has a son who was first a foster youth and then adopted at age 10.

Started in 2009, Safety Net now provides help for older foster youth in the greater Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area. The nonprofit’s support might include paying for high school supplies, furniture or bills toward a first apartment or costs at college. It’s all meant to bolster foster kids’ opportunities near and past age 18.

Some foster youth continue to get foster family support into adulthood, but many don’t, Allen said. Foster youth who have behavioral or drug issues might be in a group home. Either way, facing adulthood can be difficult.

“I think the anxiety is universal because you’re becoming an adult all of a sudden and you’re not going to be on anybody’s radar anymore,” Allen said. “They don’t have a family to fall back on.”

Travolta, a Coeur d-Alene resident, often helps raise awareness about Safety Net. The event will include popcorn, soda, prizes and raffle drawings. The group is asking for a $25 suggested ticket donation at the door or online at www.safetynetinlandnw.org/events/.