Spokane Indians pregame: Jaden Hill takes the mound for second game of series

The Spokane Indians (1-0) face the Eugene Emeralds (1-2) in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP Jaden Hill makes his first start of the season for Spokane tonight after being rained out in Vancouver on Saturday. The former LSU Tiger was selected 44th overall in 2021 and posted a 3.06 ERA in 10 appearances with Fresno last season.

Emeralds: RHP Matt Mikulski. The 23-year-old, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, went 4-5 with a 6.95 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 22 games (18 starts) over 79 innings last season for Low-A San Jose.

Indians lineup

1) Sterlin Thompson-3B

2) Benny Montgomery-CF

3) Yanquiel Fernandez-RF

4) Jordan Beck-LF

5) Juan Guerrero-DH

6) Braxton Fulford-C

7) AJ Lewis-1B

8) Nic Kent-2B

9) Cristopher Navarro-SS

Weather

First pitch: Partly sunny, 47. Final out: partly cloudy, 40.

Last night

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher and last year’s No. 10 overall pick Gabriel Hughes dazzled in his High-A debut, striking out six Emeralds over five perfect frames (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K) before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

Catcher Braxton Fulford connected on Spokane’s first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth, while Sterlin Thompson, last year’s No. 31 overall pick, finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and steal of home.