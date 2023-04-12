Three juveniles arrested for stabbing, robbing people on Monroe Street Bridge
April 12, 2023 Updated Wed., April 12, 2023 at 5:19 p.m.
Three minors were arrested Monday night after they stabbed and robbed two people on the Monroe Street Bridge.
Spokane police responded to a stabbing on the bridge shortly after 8 p.m., according to a news release.
Officers found a person with a stab wound that was not life-threatening and another person who had been robbed but was uninjured.
Investigators learned the people were accosted by a group of teenagers as they crossed the bridge. Officers found the teens at a home on the 1400 block of West Maxwell Avenue and arrested them after finding items belonging to one of the victims at the residence.
One 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.
It was the second arrest of a minor for an alleged robbery in the downtown area in less than a week. On April 6, a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbing a man at gunpoint in Riverfront Park the day before. The man also said he was beaten by a group of juveniles who came out of the nearby skate park.
