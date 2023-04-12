‘Valley Girl’ remains, like, totally relevant today

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

A well-crafted script is essential for a film, but casting is significant. “Some Like It Hot,” Billy Wilder’s finest movie and arguably the greatest feel-good flick of all time was originally set to star Frank Sinatra and Mitzi Gaynor along with Tony Curtis.

“It wouldn’t have worked,” Curtis said during a 2003 interview. “What Jack Lemmon and Marilyn (Monroe) accomplished was perfect for that film.”

“Valley Girl” director Martha Coolidge wasn’t certain who to cast for her coming of age film about a girl from the valley meeting and dating a punk from the city. If Coolidge went the traditional route, it would have been a very different film.

Singer-songwriter Josie Cotton, who appears in the criminally underrated film and has three songs on the terrific “Valley Girl” soundtrack, learned how the leading man was selected at a 2019 “Valley Girl” reunion in Los Angeles.

“Martha Coolidge said she didn’t know who should play the lead,” Cotton said while calling from her Los Angeles home. “She tried out all of these guys, who were Hollywood handsome and she felt that there was nothing special about any of them. She told me that she decided she wanted someone who wasn’t attractive and had all of the charisma. She grabbed the bottom of a stack of photos and pulled out a photo of Nicolas Cage and said. ‘I want this guy!’ ”

Coolidge had no idea that Cage was part of the Coppola family, which is Hollywood royalty with directors Francis Ford Coppola and Sofia Coppola and actress Talia Shire. “But it worked,” Cotton said. “Nicolas Cage was amazing. He captured it. Nicolas was a great anti-hero.”

“Valley Girl” is 40 years old but holds up better than so many forgettable ‘80s teen comedies.

“I think that’s so because the movie has a beautiful message, which is that you don’t have to be popular,” Cotton said. “If you want to be an artist, if you want to be (an outsider) like Nicolas Cage, that’s cool. The movie was ahead of its time.”

Cotton, 67, was popular with fans of the film but didn’t know it at the time. “There were all of these 16-year-olds that had big crushes on me when they were 16,” Cotton said. “I didn’t know about that until much later. I wish I had known but I would have been arrested.”

Cotton is kidding but it’s not surprising considering she’s glamorous. “And then all the gay guys loved Nicolas Cage,” Cotton said.

“Johnny, Are You Queer?” the amusing and infectious initial single from the soundtrack helped and hindered Cotton.

“That song really hurt me,” Cotton said. “I was going to sign with IRS Records, which at the time was the label for alternative recording artists. I was told I had a deal if I dropped the song. I didn’t want to start my career off by compromising so I turned them down.”

Cotton is occasionally on ‘80s tours but doesn’t quite fit since she has never stopped making new music. “Day of the Gun,” Cotton’s forthcoming album, which drops in May, is filled with catchy and clever tunes, such as “Cold War Spy,” which was inspired by James Bond films and John le Carre spy novels.

The recently released covers album, “Invasion of the B-Girls,” features playful versions of tunes from cult film soundtracks, such as John Waters’ “Female Trouble” and Russ Meyer’s “Faster Pussycat.”

“I’ve never stopped making music,” Cotton said. “I have my own studio here and I just love doing this.”

Prior to embarking on a tour Cotton will attend a couple of “Valley Girl” reunions in Los Angeles. “One of the reunions is at the Chinese Mann Theater and the other is at Quentin Tarentino’s house,” Cotton said. “Valley Girl” is one of Quentin’s favorite films. He loves it so much that he always uses the bully from “Valley Girl” (Michael Bowen) in his films.