Wildfire in central New Jersey burns 3,800 acres

Firefighters in central New Jersey were working on Wednesday to contain a quick-moving wildfire that prompted a temporary wave of evacuations and road closures overnight.

Called the Jimmy’s Waterhole fire, it had burned 3,859 acres of federal, state and private property in Manchester Township, in Ocean County, about 50 miles east of Philadelphia, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said early Wednesday.

Officials said 170 structures had been evacuated and 75 others were threatened by early Wednesday, when the fire was about 10% contained. The authorities also temporarily closed portions of Route 539 and Route 70, which runs from Philadelphia east toward the coast.

Later on Wednesday morning, fire officials said at a news conference the fire was about 50% contained, and that 20 structures were still threatened by the fire. By then, all evacuation orders had been lifted, and most residents had returned to their homes, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

No injuries had been reported, and no structures were damaged, according to fire officials.

“We’re confident that we have a good handle on this fire, and so we’re not requiring any additional mandatory evacuations,” Chief Greg McLaughlin of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said at the news conference.

The Forest Fire Service first alerted the public about the blaze on Tuesday night. Within hours, officials reported that 500 acres had been burned and that crews had begun a backfiring operation to help contain it.

John Cecil, an assistant commissioner with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said that when he arrived at the scene of the fire around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was exhibiting “extreme fire behavior,” raining embers, with 200-foot flames.

“I don’t mean to be dramatic, but this was a severe situation,” Cecil said.

McLaughlin said that it had taken “quick action” and a “well-coordinated effort” overnight to prevent the fire from spreading.

“This definitely had high potential to be extremely catastrophic,” McLaughlin said.

Chief Robert Dolan of the Manchester Township Police Department said local officials had gone door to door late Tuesday night, alerting residents to evacuate while firefighters worked to control the fire.

“Without those efforts from the volunteers and all crew services, it could have been a lot worse,” Dolan said.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said near-term weather conditions would not be favorable for firefighters working to control the blaze. “More warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected,” forecasters said. “Next chance for rain is the weekend.”

Trevor Raynor, an assistant division fire warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said that Wednesday’s weather conditions made it a “worse fire day than it was yesterday.”

“So we’re looking to wrap this fire up quickly and safely,” Raynor said.

All of New Jersey was under a fire weather watch, meaning that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, McLaughlin said, noting that the vast majority of wildfires are caused by humans, “whether that’s accidental or intentional.”

April marks peak wildfire season in New Jersey. About 7,000 acres of the state’s forests are damaged or destroyed each year, by an average of 1,500 wildfires.

Currently, most of central and southern New Jersey is under a high risk for fires, while counties in the northern section of the state are under a very high risk, officials said.

Last June, the Mullica River fire in Wharton State Forest in South New Jersey burned nearly 15,000 acres, becoming the state’s largest wildfire since 2007. Officials ruled out a natural cause for the fire, such as lightning, and said that an illegal campfire had been found near its origin.

In the Western United States, wildfires are increasing in size and intensity, and wildfire seasons are growing longer. Recent research has suggested that heat and dryness associated with global warming are major reasons for the increase.

From January through March, there have been more than 7,700 wildfires across the United States, burning more than 123,000 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. That’s below the 10-year average of about 9,800 wildfires and nearly 487,000 acres burned.

