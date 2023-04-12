With Tax Day a week away, we answer your questions on extensions, tax prep services, and more

By Erin McCarthy The Philadelphia Inquirer

It’s less than a week until Tax Day.

If you’ve waited until the last minute, you aren’t alone. The Internal Revenue Service had received more than 90 million returns as of the week ending March 31, meaning about 78 million returns were still outstanding.

Here are the answers to some questions you may have as the official April 18 deadline approaches:

Can I apply for an extension?

Yes. Any individual taxpayer can request an automatic extension for free online using the IRS Free File tool or other tax software by April 18. If you electronically pay all or part of the income taxes you owe and indicate the payment is for an extension, you don’t need to fill out a form.

You can also fill out form 4868 and send it by mail. (If go this route, be sure that you get proof of mailing.)

If you get an extension, you’ll have an extra six months to file, with a new deadline of Oct. 16. There is no fee for an extension, but you get only one per year.

So if I get an extension and owe taxes, I don’t have to pay until Oct. 16?

No. If you expect to owe taxes, you still have to estimate your tax liability and send payment by April 18 to avoid paying penalties.

If you know you are due a refund, you won’t be penalized for filing late. You can technically claim a refund within three years of the deadline.

What if I owe taxes and can’t pay?

You may qualify for a long- or short-term payment plan through the IRS and/or the state. You can apply for the IRS plans at irs.gov/payments/online-payment-agreement-application.

Where do I go online to file my taxes?

If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you can file federal taxes online through the IRS Free File, or you can use free fillable forms if you make more than that.

Is it too late to pay someone to do my taxes?

It isn’t too late, but be prepared to shell out some cash.

To have a tax expert do your federal taxes, TurboTax charges $209 to $439, depending on the complexity of your return, as of Tuesday. It also adds a $49 to $59 fee to add on a state return. H&R Block charges between $70 and $195 for their software, plus the help of online expert.

You could also call around and attempt to find a tax preparer whose schedule isn’t booked. Expect to pay top dollar for that, however, as available tax professionals often charge more closer to the deadline.

There are ways you can get free tax help, including through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), though the deadlines for many of the services have passed if you are not filing an extension.

When will I get my refund?

Within 21 days, if you file electronically, request your refund be paid via direct deposit, and don’t have any issues or errors with your return. You can check on the status of your refund at irs.gov/refunds. Paper returns may take longer.