A Grip on Sports: Carroll has a way of building bonds that last with players even after they leave

A GRIP ON SPORTS • One word that really doesn’t stand out when describing the National Football League is relationships. But it is that touchy-feely noun that just might save the Seahawks’ defense this season.

•••••••

• Bobby Wagner. Bruce Irvin. Jarran Reed. Familiar names. And all long-gone defensive players who decided to re-up with Seattle in the past year or so.

The main reason? No, it’s not familiarity with the system or the community or even the defensive staff, though all may have played a role in their decision.

It has to do with the head coach.

Pete Carroll isn’t the type of guy who kicks you in the butt, metaphorically, as the franchise runs you out of town. He’s not going to burn the bridges built over days, weeks and years playing one of the toughest sports mankind has invented. In fact, he may shore them up. Build more.

He understands the importance of being valued. And the longtime Seahawks’ head coach makes sure anyone with a modicum of talent understands how valued their contributions were.

That way, when the big wheel that is the NFL rolls over a former player once more, if Carroll and John Schneider feel there is a fit, the player won’t be averse to walking through the Hawks’ locker room doors again.

That’s not the way it is with every franchise.

Reed is the latest former Seahawk to become a now Seahawk. The interior defensive lineman didn’t seem to fit what Seattle was trying to do a couple years ago. Not at the price he was owed or felt he was worth. He may now.

After a couple years split between Kansas City and Green Bay, Reed was on the market this year. He was drafted out of Alabama by the Hawks in 2016, played five seasons and then was cut. Like Wagner’s departure, it was about money – he wanted an extension and the club just wanted to rework the contract – and those types of disagreements can become so contentious as to sour any future relationship. But Carroll works hard to make sure that isn’t the case.

When looking around the league for a landing spot this offseason, Reed decided on Seattle. The Hawks have a different scheme these days, but the 3-4 look isn’t unfamiliar to the lineman. Besides, though the front may be different, Reed wants the results to be similar to what he remembers.

“We have to put it all together and we have to play stout, defensive football,” he told the Seattle media Wednesday. “We have to go back to the old Seattle defense.”

Having the ability to go back is something Carroll encourages.

• Jarred Kelenic has never left. Nor has the young Mariner outfielder ever really arrived.

The centerpiece of the Edwin Diaz/Robinson Cano trade to the Mets five years ago, Kelenic was touted as the next great Mariner. Uh, no. But there is still time for the 23-year-old to make a serious mark in Seattle. He certainly made a serious one in a Wrigley Field seat yesterday. A seat that was almost 500 feet from home plate.

If you are keeping score at home, that’s three home runs in three games for the left-handed hitting leftfielder. Wednesday’s, which traveled a club-record 482 feet, was to the right side of centerfield, way up in Wrigley’s ancient bleachers.

It also was a display of why this Kelenic mini-run seems a bit different.

He’s hitting the ball where it is pitched. Not trying to pull everything. Not trying to do too much.

Just enough to wipe away the sour taste of his first unremarkable seasons in an M’s uniform? If it continues, sure. That’s always the caveat, right? He’s shown flashes before. Short flashes. A long one would go a long way in helping the Mariners right their ship and sail into a successful season.

•••

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation in football, the Big Ten has settled on a commissioner. And the choice, as always, leads to questions. … Washington has only a few questions as it rolls through spring practice. … Oregon has a lot of questions, including how the new offensive line coach will do. … One Oregon State player is starting to resemble his star older brother. … Hard work is the way for a Colorado safety. … A recently departed Utah running back is in trouble with the law. … USC has a new collective in charge of its NIL strategy. … In basketball news, UCLA’s Tyger Campbell has declared for the NBA draft. … Oregon’s newest recruit signed yesterday. … As did a Colorado incoming transfer. … A Stanford senior is coming back. … In the women’s game, another Colorado player entered the portal. … California picked up a shooter from across the bay at USF.

Gonzaga: There were more news items Wednesday from the roster. First off, Malachi Smith has decided to declare for the NBA draft, even though there is no assurance the bureaucrats with the NCAA will allow him to come back. As Theo Lawson tells us, there is some debate on whether Smith has actually reached his limit in this regard. … Theo also has this story on a guard who is considering transferring to Gonzaga, Utah State point Steven Ashworth. … Former assistant Roger Powell Jr. was formally introduced at Valparaiso yesterday. Jim Meehan has this story on what Powell said.

Idaho: The Vandals have some weapons on offense. But no position has more than receivers. Here is a look at the group as spring practice continues. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Portland State coach Bruce Barnum likes the idea of playing spring exhibitions against Oregon and/or Oregon State. … A Montana player is stepping away from the game. … Another Montana State women’s basketball player has entered the portal. … Weber State hired a new women’s coach. … A Santa Clara player is transferring to Montana.

Preps: As the weather improves, spring sports roll on. Dave Nichols has a roundup of Wednesday’s action.

Indians: The second game didn’t go as well as the first. In fact, it was a bummer from the first couple Everett hitters. Dave has the game story and a pregame notebook.

Mariners: We mentioned Kelenic’s home run was the longest in club history. At least since MLB Statcast began tracking distances in 2015. OK, that’s not all that long. But his home run that helped salt away the 5-2 victory certainly was. … The newest front office name has been doing his work for a long time.

Seahawks: As we said above, Reed always knew there was a chance he would come back to Seattle. … This draft might be what sets the Hawks up for the future.

Kraken: Losing may not be the worst thing for Seattle in its final regular season game.

•••

• We came across this old story on “A League of Their Own” today. Enjoyed it enough we thought we would pass it along. We can because it was about baseball. And because the movie had Jon Lovitz, who attended UC Irvine with us, in a memorable role. Not sure he ever saw us play baseball though. Until later …