Analysis: For Storm, there are more questions than answers as 2023 season nears

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – At some point during the upcoming WNBA season, Storm coach Noelle Quinn might have to give a version of Rick Pitino’s infamous postgame news conference rant 23 years ago.

Not familiar? Here’s a snippet.

“Larry Bird isn’t walking through that door, fans,” Pitino, the Boston Celtics coach, said following a loss that dropped them 12 games under .500. “Kevin McHale is not walking through that door, and Robert Parish is not walking through that door. And if you expect them to walk through the door, they’re going to be gray and old.

“What we are is young, exciting, hardworking and going to improve. People don’t realize that. And as soon as they realize those three guys are not coming through that door, the better this town will be for all of us.”

Now juxtapose Bird, McHale and Parish with Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson and, let’s say, Breanna Stewart – although the 28-year-old superstar who now plays for the New York Liberty is far from old – and you have an idea of the parallels between the 1999-00 Celtics that finished 35-47 and the Storm, which enter the 2023 season amid tepid expectations following an offseason of unprecedented upheaval.

For myriad reasons, Seattle lost eight of its top 10 scorers from a veteran team that tied for fourth in the WNBA at 22-14 and was eliminated in Game 4 of the best-of-five semifinals.

For reasons that are still unclear, the Storm replenished a championship-contending roster with a handful of bargain-priced free agents, including Sami Whitcomb, Kia Nurse, Theresa Plaisance and Jasmine Walker.

According to herhoopstats.com, Seattle is $420,914 under the WNBA’s $1.4 million salary cap – not including training-camp invites and rookie contracts – which is the most in the league.

The Storm were $4,762 under the cap last season and $2,633 below in 2021.

Seemingly, Seattle will start the season with a revamped lineup featuring four-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd in the backcourt with 3-point specialist Whitcomb taking over the point guard duties and a frontcourt that includes Nurse and holdovers Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell.

Meanwhile, the key members of the supporting cast likely include rookie Jordan Horston, the former Tennessee Vols star guard who was taken ninth overall in Monday’s WNBA draft, as well as Yvonne Turner, Plaisance and Walker.

Rookie point guards Jade Melbourne, who was taken in the third round last year, and former Skyline (Sammamish, Washington) High star Jade Loville, who was taken in the third round of the draft this year, will compete with free-agent pickup Ivana Dojkić for a backup role behind Whitcomb.

And it remains to be seen if second-round picks Madi Williams and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu can beat veteran forwards Arella Guirantes and Kaila Charles for a roster spot.

WNBA teams must carry at least 11 players and a maximum of 12.

There are 16 players on the roster and general manager Talisa Rhea wasn’t expecting to add anyone else before the start of training camp April 30.

“We feel good about the group that we have,” Rhea said. “We’re in the unfamiliar position of having the majority of our players on time for the start of training camp, which is exciting. Because of that we won’t have room for a lot of extra training camp players like we’ve had in the past.”

Rhea has assembled an eclectic mashup capable of contending for one of the eight playoff spots if enough players perform at levels they’ve yet to accomplish.

To be certain, there are more questions than answers heading into the season.

How will Nurse and Russell, who combined to play five games last season, return to action following a knee injury and surgery to address an atypical headache syndrome, respectively?

Will Whitcomb, who has never averaged more than three assists during her six-year career, be able to direct the offense?

Can Magbegor, a 23-year-old sensation who displayed flashes of defensive brilliance last season, take the next step and become a player who consistently performs at a high level at both ends of the court?

And what’s the likelihood Loyd, who is an unrestricted free agent in 2024, continues to thrive without another WNBA All-Star by her side for the first time in her career?

The Storm’s most recent WNBA draft haul offered a glimpse into the team’s strategy after Bird and Stewart. Quinn praised Horton’s versatility and ability to play and defend multiple positions.

“Our goal is to compete every game,” Rhea said. “We have a lot of new pieces this year, and we’re really excited to see how they come together.

“One thing that Noey and I and the rest of the coaches have talked about is versatility and wanting to explore those different combinations on the floor. We know we have a lot of young players that are going to come in hungry to prove themselves. We’re just excited to bring that group together. To have a high-energy and fun team to watch and to be competitive every night.”