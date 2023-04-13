EWU police investigating racial message found in campus dance studio

Police are investigating after a racist message was found inside an Eastern Washington University dance studio that the Black Student Union group has been using for several months.

Sierra Alexander, president of the EWU Black Student Union, found a racist slur paired with an expletive written on the mirror inside the studio Tuesday night, according to the group’s Instagram page.

“We at BSU feel that it was a targeted message meant to threaten and intimidate our group,” according to the social media post Thursday. That is hate speech on Eastern Washington University’s campus. We as Black students feel that this is unacceptable and will not tolerate messages like this for us or any Black student.”

The Black Student Union offers academic and cultural events on campus and throughout the area, according to the university’s website.

The post called on EWU President Shari McMahan and the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion “to make a statement condemning racism and anti-blackness.”

McMahan responded Thursday with an email to university employees and students.

She wrote that EWU Police are investigating the “hateful graffiti.” Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact police at (509) 359-7676.

“As Diversity & Inclusion Week approaches, this is an important reminder that this community will not tolerate discriminatory behavior or other intolerant acts at Eastern Washington University,” McMahan wrote. “Incidents meant to denigrate students, faculty or staff go against our very mission of providing opportunities for personal transformation … This week is a reminder to us all, we celebrate diversity and work daily toward creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff to succeed and thrive. Hate is not welcome here.”

EWU spokesman Dave Meany said it’s unusual to find hateful messages like this on campus.

“As we celebrate (Diversity & Inclusion) Week, we want to remind everyone it’s just not tolerated,” Meany said.

Meany said details of the incident are limited. He said the dance studio is used by other university programs.