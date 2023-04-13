Jackson Cowgill, a defensive lineman from Colorado, becomes Washington State’s first commit of 2024 class

PULLMAN – Washington State picked up its first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class, securing an oral pledge Thursday from defensive lineman Jackson Cowgill.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder from Erie, Colorado, is a three-star recruit and the No. 16-ranked prep prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.com.

He took an unofficial visit to WSU in late March and joined the Cougars over offers from Air Force and Wyoming.

Cowgill recorded 35 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior last season for Erie High, which finished 9-4 and advanced to the semifinal round of the Class 4A Colorado state playoffs.

Cowgill had 46 tackles and 10 sacks as a sophomore, helping the Tigers to a 13-1 record. Erie lost in the 4A state title game.