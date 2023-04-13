The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

Noon: Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 (Qualifying) FS1

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig 250 (Qualifying) FS1

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 FS1

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

5:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston or Atlanta at Kansas City MLB

7:10 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA play-in

4 p.m.: Chicago at Miami TNT

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Minnesota ESPN

Combat sports

4 p.m.: PFL Regular Season ESPN

Golf, PGA

11 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf

Golf, LPGA

4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf

Soccer, NWSL

7:30 p.m.: Houston at Portland CBS Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college men’s

6:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: AMA Supercross Atlanta NBC

2 p.m.: SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix USA

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Detroit MLB

1:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego FS1

6:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB

6:40 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston ESPN

3 p.m.: New York at Cleveland ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento ABC

Combat sports, UFC

5:30 p.m.: Holloway vs. Allen ESPN

Football, USFL

1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Memphis Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Birmingham at New Jersey Fox 28

Football, XFL

9:30 a.m.: Vegas at Houston ABC

4 p.m.: Orlando at San Antonio ESPN2

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf

Noon: RBC Heritage CBS

Golf, LPGA

4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Aston Villa USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Wolverhampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leicester at Manchester City USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter CBS Sports

Soccer, women’s club

5:30 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Inter Milano CBS Sports

7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at OL Reign CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

2:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville 400 FS1

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix NBC

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Evansville at Southern Illinois ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: San Francisco at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers or Milwaukee at San Diego MLB

1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle MLB

4:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

Noon: L.A. Lakers at Memphis ABC

2:30 p.m.: TBD at Milwaukee TNT

5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT

7:30 p.m.: TBD at Denver TNT

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Houston at Michigan NBC

3:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Pittsburgh FS1

Football, XFL

9 a.m.: Arlington at D.C. ESPN

Noon: Seattle at St. Louis ESPN

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf

Noon: RBC Heritage CBS

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: Arsenal at West Ham USA

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest USA

1:30 p.m.: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

