Thu., April 13, 2023
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
Noon: Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 (Qualifying) FS1
2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig 250 (Qualifying) FS1
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 FS1
Baseball, college
3 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
5:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston or Atlanta at Kansas City MLB
7:10 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA play-in
4 p.m.: Chicago at Miami TNT
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Minnesota ESPN
Combat sports
4 p.m.: PFL Regular Season ESPN
Golf, PGA
11 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf
Golf, LPGA
4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf
Soccer, NWSL
7:30 p.m.: Houston at Portland CBS Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college men’s
6:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: AMA Supercross Atlanta NBC
2 p.m.: SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix USA
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig 250 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Detroit MLB
1:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego FS1
6:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB
6:40 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston ESPN
3 p.m.: New York at Cleveland ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento ABC
Combat sports, UFC
5:30 p.m.: Holloway vs. Allen ESPN
Football, USFL
1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Memphis Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Birmingham at New Jersey Fox 28
Football, XFL
9:30 a.m.: Vegas at Houston ABC
4 p.m.: Orlando at San Antonio ESPN2
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf
Noon: RBC Heritage CBS
Golf, LPGA
4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Aston Villa USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Wolverhampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leicester at Manchester City USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter CBS Sports
Soccer, women’s club
5:30 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Inter Milano CBS Sports
7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at OL Reign CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
2:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville 400 FS1
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix NBC
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Evansville at Southern Illinois ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: San Francisco at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers or Milwaukee at San Diego MLB
1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle MLB
4:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
Noon: L.A. Lakers at Memphis ABC
2:30 p.m.: TBD at Milwaukee TNT
5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT
7:30 p.m.: TBD at Denver TNT
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Houston at Michigan NBC
3:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Pittsburgh FS1
Football, XFL
9 a.m.: Arlington at D.C. ESPN
Noon: Seattle at St. Louis ESPN
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf
Noon: RBC Heritage CBS
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: Arsenal at West Ham USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest USA
1:30 p.m.: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
