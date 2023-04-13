This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford. (Penguin Random House/TNS) (Penguin Random House/TNS/TNS)

April 13, 2023 Updated Fri., April 14, 2023 at 11:59 a.m.

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Homecoming,” Kate Morton (Mariner)

3. “Hang the Moon,” Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano (Dial)

6. “Countdown,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

7. “Romantic Comedy,” Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)

8. “Tress of the Emerald Sea,” Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

9. “I Will Find You,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

10. “Pineapple Street,” Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

Nonfiction

1. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

2. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy),” William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

3. “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak: Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship, and Faith (Fox News Books),” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. “You’re Going to Make It: 50 Morning and Evening Devotions to Unrush Your Mind, Uncomplicate Your Heart, and Experience Healing Today,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Built to Move: The Ten Essential Habits to Help You Move Freely and Live Fully,” Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett (Knopf)

6. “Choosing to Run: A Memoir,” Des Linden (Dutton)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own,” Mike Greenberg (Hyperion Avenue)

9. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

10. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)