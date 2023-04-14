Two Black Democrats follow a legacy of resistance in Tennessee

**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before 3:01 a.m. ET Friday, April 14, 2023. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** State Rep. Justin J. Pearson, one of the two Black Democrats expelled from the Tennessee House of the Representatives for leading a gun control protest on the House floor, is prepped for an live interview in Nashville on April 10, 2023. Jones, and Pearson are two of the most high-profile state representatives in the country, after the two young, Black Democrats were expelled and then reinstated to their seats in the Tennessee House. (Jon Cherry/The New York Times) (JON CHERRY)

By Clyde McGrady and Emily Cochrane New York Times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Earlier this year, Justin Jones arrived at the state Capitol in Tennessee as a freshly elected lawmaker representing parts of Nashville. A 27-year-old Black Democrat, he belonged to a party vastly outnumbered by a largely white Republican majority. The advice was clear.

“Everyone kind of kept their head down and told us to do the same, you know, to assimilate, to conform,” he said.

Months later, Jones and another even newer colleague, Justin J. Pearson, are two of the most high-profile state representatives in the country, after the two young, Black Democrats were expelled and then reinstated to their seats in an extraordinary political drama that jolted Tennessee politics while intensifying a debate on race and representation.

Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel the men for leading a gun control protest on the House floor after the slaughter of six people, including three 9-year-old children, in a Christian school in Nashville. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white lawmaker who joined the protest, survived her expulsion vote.

Since that moment one week ago, the careers of the men have fused to create “the Justins,” a phenomena that has dominated the national stage, merging a sprawling conversation on gun violence, race and democracy into one potent political package.

As young insurgents of their party, they have brought intense focus to Tennessee politics. They have also brought an impatient, confrontational style of protest into their roles as lawmakers – a strategy that has shaken up the Republican-dominated body but also contradicted the more incremental approach favored by veteran politicians in their own party.

Some Tennessee political observers see their actions as a result of frustration with years of Republican antagonism toward African American colleagues, who have tried to operate within a system in which they are a minority within a minority.

Several Democrats said while they wouldn’t have deployed the same tactics as Jones and Pearson, they could sympathize with them.

“I’m not a storm-the-well type of guy,” said Rep. Sam McKenzie, 57, chair of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators, referring to the front of the legislative chamber where the trio of lawmakers gathered to protest. “That’s not my personality, but I fully understand their frustration.”

Pearson and Jones, whose districts include parts of Memphis and Nashville, are a generational break from the current political norm, and a throwback in many ways to the tactics and styles of civil rights leaders from the 1960s and ’70s. Their style is in communion with a tradition of African American activism in which civic and spiritual life intertwine, and political reprimand from the opposition is worn like a badge of honor.

Rep. Andrew Farmer, a Republican who filed one of the expulsion resolutions, criticized Pearson for having a “temper tantrum” in the House and “yearning to have attention.”

“If you want to conduct business in the House, file a bill,” Farmer said.

Pearson and Jones emerged from an era of protests sparked by the murders of African American people, often at the hands of police, and the Black Lives Matter approach of demands for dramatic change. Both tie their activism to their Christian faith: Jones is a divinity student at Vanderbilt University. Pearson is the son of a pastor.

Pearson, 28, evokes the image of a 1960s activist in both appearance and manner .

Jones favors blazers and wears his hair pulled back into a pony tail. He recently seized the opportunity to sing “We Shall Overcome” with Joan Baez at the Nashville airport.

Both are quick to acknowledge their civil rights-era forebears such as Diane Nash and John Lewis, who led sit-ins to desegregate Nashville businesses. Lewis, an ordained Baptist minister who popularized the phrase “good trouble,” served more than three decades in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2016, he brought floor proceedings to a halt to demand a vote on gun control.

Jones said that before his expulsion, he reflected on the biblical story of the three Hebrew men who emerge unscathed after being thrown into a furnace for refusing to bow before the image of a king, and the letters that Martin Luther King Jr. wrote from a Birmingham, Alabama, jail.

After his expulsion, Pearson gave a sermon on resurrection and tied the political moment, which happened over Easter weekend, to themes of death and rebirth.

Although their paths have now merged, both started from different points of origin: Pearson grew up poor in Memphis and pursued a degree at a predominantly white liberal arts college in the Maine woods. Jones, the grandchild of Filipino immigrants and Black working-class Chicagoans, grew up in Oakland, California, and arrived in Nashville as a student at a historically Black university.

Jones said it was the death of Trayvon Martin that first moved him to protest. His decision to attend Fisk University, the alma mater of prominent civil rights activists, brought him to Nashville, where he studied political science and became a community organizer championing voting rights.

During his student years and after, he protested at the Capitol for an array of issues, including the removal of the bust of a Confederate general from the state building.

He was repeatedly arrested and once temporarily banned from the Capitol for throwing a cup of liquid at a Republican leader in 2019. The charges were later dropped. After the killing of George Floyd, Jones was a fixture at protests, camping outside the Capitol for more than 60 days.

“We were begging them to change policies, but what we really should do and could do was to change those in those seats,” he said.

In Memphis, Pearson grew up in a family he described as “financially poor but spiritually rich,” watching his parents work to earn college degrees and raise five sons.

While his father, a preacher, attended Howard University, Pearson temporarily went to high school in Virginia. He said he was stunned by the lack of books and resources in his school in Memphis when the family returned.

“To go from a place that has so many resources to a place that has so few, it was really my first understanding about systemic injustice and inequality, but also about the power of our voices to help affect change,” Pearson recalled in an interview. He successfully lobbied the school board for more books.

At Bowdoin College in Maine, he served as class president, ate his first lobster and found a community within the nearby church.

Professor Chryl Laird first met Pearson in 2017 while he was a student at Bowdoin College and recalled him as a polished, clean-shaven young man prone to wearing suits around campus.

But she was struck by his passion, intellect and study of the social justice figures of the past.

Pearson wrestled, he said, with the stark socioeconomic differences between himself and his classmates with summer homes and boarding school education.

When Pearson returned to Memphis, he and his family successfully led protests against the construction of an oil pipeline, which would have cut through a predominantly African American neighborhood.

He ran to fill the seat of Rep. Barbara Cooper, a Democrat whose death led to a special election, pledging to push for a cleaner environment in his southwest Memphis district, and for police reform that would lower the rate of incarceration of African American men in the city.

Jones, whom Pearson had met at protests, was among those who encouraged him to run for the seat, he said.

Some see the two freshmen as part of a continuum of activism among African American legislators.

“There’s a tradition of resistance in Tennessee Black lawmakers,” said Sekou Franklin, a politics professor at Middle Tennessee State University. He cited legislators such as the former Rep. Johnnie Turner, who supported the removal of Confederate statues from Memphis parks despite the ire it drew from colleagues. “What you saw there at the well is a different kind of resistance.”

“It’s waking a lot of people up to what’s going on in Tennessee,” Franklin said. “The downside is that it was a nonviolent action without any strategy. And so how do you counter the assault that Republicans are going to take?”

But it has also made some colleagues uncomfortable.

At one point after their protest, Jones, Pearson and Johnson were confronted by two senior Black Democrats – Reps. Joe Towns Jr. and Karen Camper, the House minority leader – warning them that the Republican majority was preparing an expulsion vote and trying to calm the situation.

The group appeared to have a tense exchange, according to a video posted on Twitter, in which Camper, 65, could be heard ordering the lawmakers off the floor. In an interview later, Camper said her intent was to protect them from expulsion, and she acknowledged the pair had provided a burst of energy to the Democrats.

“I did reflect on the ’60s,” she said.

Towns said it was a lawmaker’s duty to be effective and “bring things back” for the district. “There’s always a time to protest and there’s a certain way you can do it, but in any environment you go into, you must know the rules,” he said.

This week, Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, whose wife lost a friend in the shooting, called for the Legislature to take up a measure that would give courts the ability to restrict someone’s ability to access guns if the person is deemed dangerous, and signed an executive order intended to strengthen background checks. Republicans have not yet publicly rallied behind such a measure, and the legislative session will soon end.

Both Pearson and Jones say the movement is evidence that their strategy is working.

On Thursday morning, after Pearson was reinstated, the pair embraced in the chamber. Pearson held his fist up high after retaking his oath of office. Almost immediately, the two men plunged into a heated debate with Republicans over an education bill they warned would stifle efforts to teach about racism and sexism in the United States. Republicans abruptly cut off debate over the bill, over the objections of Democrats.

“They really tried to silence those two young men like they have the rest of us, but they have a different way,” McKenzie said. “It’s just a different generation. They have a different way of communication. They have a different tolerance level. They’re more immediate, ‘I want my say right now.’ ”This article originally appeared in The New York Times.