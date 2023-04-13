U.S. to ask Supreme Court to restore full access to abortion pill

By Perry Stein, Ann E. Marimow and Niha Masih Washington Post

A federal appeals court late Wednesday partially blocked a decision by a judge in Texas to suspend U.S. government approval of a key abortion medication but set significant restrictions on the pill that could limit access nationwide.

The court’s order maintains mifepristone’s availability for now, although it temporarily prevents the drug from being sent to patients by mail and limits its approved use to the first seven weeks of pregnancy.

The Biden administration said Thursday that it would immediately ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

“The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit’s decision,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.”

The order from the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is directly at odds with a separate ruling last week from a federal judge in Washington state and creates uncertainty and confusion about how and when patients can access the pill used in more than half of the abortions in the United States.

Abortion medication has emerged as a flash point in the battle over abortion rights ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

The Justice Department, representing the Food and Drug Administration, and the drug manufacturer had asked the 5th Circuit to put on hold the decision last week by a federal judge in Texas.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a nominee of President Donald Trump with long-held anti-abortion views, sided with anti-abortion doctors and organizations that had sued the Biden administration. He agreed with their contention that the FDA did not follow proper procedure two decades ago when it approved mifepristone – one of the two medications used to terminate pregnancies – and had ignored safety concerns. It was the first time a court had ordered the suspension of a long-approved medication.

In its ruling, the 5th Circuit said it would not allow Kacsmaryk’s entire order to go into effect because the conservative groups waited too many years to challenge the FDA’s 2000 approval of the abortion drug. But, the court said, the statute of limitations had not lapsed for them to challenge the FDA’s regulatory changes since 2016.

At that time, the FDA approved the use of the pill until 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven weeks. The agency also allowed health care providers other than doctors to prescribe mifepristone and removed the requirement that patients pick up the pill in person. The appeals court order temporarily puts those restrictions back in place.

The 42-page order came from a randomly assigned three-judge panel. Two of the judges, Kurt D. Engelhardt and Andrew Oldham, were nominated by Trump. The third, Catharina Haynes, is a George W. Bush nominee.

Haynes disagreed with her colleagues, noting in the order that she would have fully blocked the Texas judge’s ruling for a brief period to allow the court first to hold a hearing to review the merits of the case. The appeals court said it would quickly schedule oral arguments.

The government’s attorneys argued that scientific evidence has repeatedly proved mifepristone to be safe and effective since the FDA approved its use in 2000. The agency has subsequently taken steps to loosen restrictions on how the pill is administered.

Separately, a group of Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in February in Washington state seeking to expand access to mifepristone.

Shortly after Kacsmaryk issued his decision Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice delivered his ruling in the Washington state case, ordering the FDA to preserve “the status quo” and retain access to the abortion medication in the jurisdictions that filed the lawsuit, including 17 states and the District of Columbia. Rice was nominated during the Obama administration.

On Monday, the Justice Department asked the judge in the Washington state case for guidance on reconciling the contradictory opinions.