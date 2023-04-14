A Grip on Sports: Nothing taxing about this weekend in the world of sports, though college roster changes have an impact

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Need to get out in the yard? Clean up winter’s mess? Well, unless you are already fixated on the young baseball season or enamored with the first round of the NBA playoffs, this seems to be the weekend to do it.

•••••••

• Wait, we know why the sports schedule is so light this weekend. A large majority of Americans will be sitting at the kitchen table trying to figure out much money they can talk Uncle Sam into returning to their pockets. Instead of cussing at some guy in a striped shirt running up and down their television set, they’ll be cursing the standard deduction or capital games tax.

Yes, we know it is the capital gains tax, but forgive us. We didn’t sleep well last night. Too much on our mind. Too bad it isn’t whether or not the Cougars will win more than half their games this fall. Or if Gonzaga’s roster will come together enough to once again make the NCAA’s second weekend. Or if the M’s early season foibles and fumbles will work themselves out when the weather warms.

Nothing that mundane. For those born with the procrastinator gene, this is the weekend from hell.

As it is for those who wish for nothing more than a chance on Saturday and Sunday to kick back, put their feet up and watch sports on their hard-earned big screen – bought using 2022’s refund.

Sorry to say there isn’t a lot on. Baseball, sure. The Mariners welcome archrival Colorado to T-Mobile and to Root. The aforementioned NBA playoffs do start on ABC, TNT and ESPN, with every first-round series, it seems, ready to rival that awful one in 1994, when the Sonics lost to Denver. There is also golf and XFL and a few other events that pass the flipping-through-channels-and-need-something-to-watch test. Barely.

But nothing major. Nope. Nothing to convince you – or your spouse – you must watch instead of entering that W-2 info in the wrong spot on TaxProPlus or whatever.

Good luck. And don’t forget to have that college buddy who went into accounting on the top of your favorites list.

• If you do have some time this weekend, please use it wisely. Summer is coming and your weekends are bound to be overbooked.

We have plans. Lots of them. We’re sure you do too. But we’re beginning to wonder if worrying about the college football and basketball seasons should be front and center.

We had forgotten until this morning there is a post-spring practice transfer portal for football. Gee whiz, we’re starting to get overwhelmed.

The news now-former Washington State guard TJ Bamba will be playing next season at Villanova was just another blow to our system. Heck, if sports teams still printed programs, you would need one to follow any college basketball team you care about come November.

And football?

For some reason we were operating under this antiquated notion the groups sweating – or freezing, depending on the latitude – through spring workouts would be the ones we would see running out the tunnels come September. Nope.

Everybody listed third on the depth chart at your alma mater (along with those above and below them) are eligible to put their name in the portal Saturday, when a 15-day window of opportunity opens for players and schools to change their future.

If you felt your school had a good enough offensive line to contend in their conference, don’t get too cozy with that fact. By May the names may have changed.

The NCAA may not enforce freedom of movement on the basketball court, but the organization has certainly been able to find a way to make it happen among the players who play the games.

Good for the players (certainly). Good for the coaches who need help (probably). But bad for those of us who have spent the last 50 years or so counting on developing a long-term bond with those who play for Alma Mater U (definitely).

•••

WSU: Yes, we have stories to pass along on Bamba’s decision to head to Villanova after it broke over Twitter. … For those who are in Pullman (as of now), Colton Clark previews tomorrow’s football scrimmage and gives us all a position group to watch: the secondary. He even has good reasons why that is so. … Colton also has a story on the first announcement from a 2024 recruit. … The baseball team hosts Arizona for a three-game series this weekend. The Wildcats are just starting to get hot. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation in football, June 30 is a big date for the conference. … Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. might be a dark-horse Heisman candidate – he plays in the Pacific Time Zone outside of L.A. so it’s hard to label him a possible frontrunner – but that’s not what he’s focusing upon. … Oregon has a five-star offensive lineman who is a key part of its rebuild of the position. … Though the news is all about the new players at Colorado, some of the returning ones are impressing as well. … Utah has depth in some spots and holes at others. … USC has found some leadership among its linebackers. … There is depth and maturity among UCLA’s defensive line. … We linked quite a few Xavier Guillory stories when he was playing at Idaho State. Now the Lewis and Clark High graduate is at Arizona State and we have another one to share. … Bill Belichick took in an Arizona practice. … In basketball news, one of the best, if not the best, player in the conference last season, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis, has declared for the NBA draft. … Oregon welcomes in a junior college transfer. How old-fashioned. … UCLA may have been surprised by Amari Bailey entering the NBA draft yesterday but the Bruins outbid Gonzaga (and the G League) for a French guard. … In the women’s game, a California post is transferring to Oregon State.

Gonzaga: If you want to mutter the term hypocrite under your breath, we get it. Our first story today is on Eastern Washington transfer Steele Venters and his move to GU. Remember, though, just above we labeled the freedom good for players. Theo Lawson talked with Venters and has this story. … We also have this fun story about Domantas Sabonis to pass along from the New York Times.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Northern Colorado will have honorary coaches at its spring football game. … If you are a women’s post looking for playing time, Idaho State might just be the place to be.

Preps: Throwing a no-hitter is a big deal no matter the level of baseball. Three in one season? Incredibly fun. Dave Nichols has a story on University High’s Tyler Boden, who has accomplished that feat already this year. … Dave also has a roundup of Thursday’s action.

Indians: Tie ballgame in the bottom of the eighth. A slow-starting hitter at the plate. One pitch. One home run. Spokane ends up winning 4-3. Dave has the particulars from Avista. Spokane continues the series with Eugene this evening.

Wrestling: There is a national wrestling event in Spokane this weekend. And the newly built Podium. Madison McCord previews the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships in this morning’s paper.

Mariners: You have some concerns about the region’s MLB team? You are not alone. Now the question is, how concerned should you be?

Storm: You have some questions about the region’s WNBA team? You are not alone.

Seahawks: New linebacker Devin Bush met with the media yesterday. He called being able to play with Bobby Wagner a dream come true. … The Hawks are probably looking for help for the two in the draft, as well as trying to fill the running back room.

Kraken: Seattle doesn’t know who it will play in the postseason – that will be determined tonight – but the Kraken know they are in. And the fans know it will be an experience like none other. Postseason hockey is the best. … They will be without a key player for a while though.

•••

• We think we have our column subject for tomorrow. A perfect one for a Saturday. It concerns a beverage we no longer drink. But plenty of those attending ballgames do, as we saw firsthand a couple weeks ago. We have a simpler, safer alternative for baseball teams to make back some lost revenue. Until later …