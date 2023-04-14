Creighton transfer point guard Ryan Nembhard visits Gonzaga

Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard, younger brother of former Gonzaga standout Andrew Nembhard and one of the highest ranked players in the portal, visited GU’s campus Friday.

The younger Nembhard is No. 2 in ESPN’s transfer portal ratings, No. 6 in CBSsports.com and No. 24 in On3.com. The 6-foot, 170-pound Nembhard is looking for a new home after starting at point guard the last two seasons at Creighton, which reached the Elite Eight last month. Nembhard scored 30 points in a second-round win over Baylor.

He averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 64 career games.

Nembhard spent time at Gonzaga the last few summers visiting Andrew, who transferred to Gonzaga after averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 assists in two seasons at Florida.

Andrew, who averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 assists in his NBA rookie year with Indiana, had already planned on being in Spokane, even before his brother put his name in the portal.

Ryan Nembhard’s next stop this weekend will be visiting Arizona, led by former Zags’ assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, who helped recruit Andrew to GU.

The Zags and Wildcats are both trying to replenish their backcourts. Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton completed his eligibility, Hunter Sallis and Dominick Harris entered the portal and Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith declared for the NBA Draft. Smith has the option of returning to GU next season.

Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa transferred to West Virginia and Courtney Ramey was a fifth-year senior last season. Arizona is the favorite for Nembhard, according to On3.com and 247sports.com.