Prep roundup: Mead’s Sam Moore hits for cycle; Quincy Coder lifts Ridgeline softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

Mead 13, Lewis and Clark 2: Sam Moore hit for the cycle and scored four runs and the visiting Panthers (7-7, 6-5) beat the Tigers (6-7, 5-6) at Hart Field. Emerson Fleck and Xavier Hattenburg homered for Mead.

Central Valley 12, Ferris 2: Mason Heberlein homered, double twice and had four RBIs and the Bears (6-7, 6-5) beat the visiting Saxons (5-8, 4-7). CV’s Camden Lanphere had two hits and three RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 5, North Central 1: Anthony Karis went 3 for 4 with a home run and the visiting Bulldogs (6-8, 5-7) beat the Wolfpack (1-11, 1-10). Henry Sandberg doubled for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Brennan Stevenson went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and the Falcons (7-6, 6-5) beat the visiting Wildcats (10-4, 10-2). Samuel Davidson doubled for Mt. Spokane.

University 6, Cheney 3: Jalen King went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Titans (10-4, 8-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-5, 6-5). U-Hi’s Drew Stevens went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.

Softball

Ridgeline 12, Lewis and Clark 5: Quincy Coder went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs and the Falcons (4-5, 4-5) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7, 2-7). Ridgeline’s Elli Thompson went 2 for 4 with a triple.

Cheney 24, North Central 2: The visiting Blackhawks (5-6, 5-4) beat the Wolfpack (0-9, 0-9).

University 11, Ferris 9: Natalie Singer went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Saxons (3-6, 3-6). U-Hi’s Abby Watkins went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 10, Mead 4: Jessica Waters went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Wildcats (10-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Panthers (7-2, 7-2). Mt. Spokane’s Willow Almquist went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

Mead’s Campbell Brose hit a three-run homer.

1A

Deer Park 9, Colville 0: Ruby Solomon homered and had two RBIs and the Stags (7-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (5-4, 2-1). DP’s Paige Hamilton struck out eight and doubled twice.

Riverside 20, Newport 7: Kaylee Winterroth homered, doubled and had three RBIs and the visiting Rams (5-0, 4-0) beat the Grizzlies (3-5, 0-4). Newport’s Brooklyn Boyd homered and had three RBIs.

Boys soccer

Central Valley 4, Lewis and Clark 1: Kevin Ng scored two goals and added an assist and the visiting Bears (6-3, 2-3) beat the Tigers (8-3, 3-2) at Hart Field. CV’s Elijah Reeves added a goal and two assists.

Mead 4, Cheney 0: Wes Starley scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (6-1-2, 5-0) beat the Blackhawks (7-3-0, 2-3). Mead’s Connor Valentine also scored twice.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Ferris 0: Pierson Morris finished with one goal and one assist and the visiting Bullpups (8-3, 5-0) beat the Saxons (6-3, 2-3). G-Prep’s Sam Garabedian scored the first goal.

Ridgeline 5, Mt. Spokane 2: Braylon Helm-Renz scored twice and the visiting Falcons (6-2-0, 4-1) beat the Wildcats (0-8-0, 0-5). Mt. Spokane’s Erick Garcia scored two goals.

North Central 4, University 0: Adrien Ferrasse scored two goals and the visiting Wolfpack (3-6-0, 2-3) beat the Titans (1-9-0, 0-5). NC’s Ibrahim Issakh and Nathan Burkart scored a goal apiece.