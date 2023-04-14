The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
35°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mead’s Sam Moore hits for cycle; Quincy Coder lifts Ridgeline softball

April 14, 2023 Updated Fri., April 14, 2023 at 9:54 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

Mead 13, Lewis and Clark 2: Sam Moore hit for the cycle and scored four runs and the visiting Panthers (7-7, 6-5) beat the Tigers (6-7, 5-6) at Hart Field. Emerson Fleck and Xavier Hattenburg homered for Mead.

Central Valley 12, Ferris 2: Mason Heberlein homered, double twice and had four RBIs and the Bears (6-7, 6-5) beat the visiting Saxons (5-8, 4-7). CV’s Camden Lanphere had two hits and three RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 5, North Central 1: Anthony Karis went 3 for 4 with a home run and the visiting Bulldogs (6-8, 5-7) beat the Wolfpack (1-11, 1-10). Henry Sandberg doubled for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Brennan Stevenson went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and the Falcons (7-6, 6-5) beat the visiting Wildcats (10-4, 10-2). Samuel Davidson doubled for Mt. Spokane.

University 6, Cheney 3: Jalen King went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Titans (10-4, 8-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-5, 6-5). U-Hi’s Drew Stevens went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.

Softball

Ridgeline 12, Lewis and Clark 5: Quincy Coder went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs and the Falcons (4-5, 4-5) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7, 2-7). Ridgeline’s Elli Thompson went 2 for 4 with a triple.

Cheney 24, North Central 2: The visiting Blackhawks (5-6, 5-4) beat the Wolfpack (0-9, 0-9).

University 11, Ferris 9: Natalie Singer went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Saxons (3-6, 3-6). U-Hi’s Abby Watkins went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 10, Mead 4: Jessica Waters went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Wildcats (10-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Panthers (7-2, 7-2). Mt. Spokane’s Willow Almquist went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

Mead’s Campbell Brose hit a three-run homer.

1A

Deer Park 9, Colville 0: Ruby Solomon homered and had two RBIs and the Stags (7-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (5-4, 2-1). DP’s Paige Hamilton struck out eight and doubled twice.

Riverside 20, Newport 7: Kaylee Winterroth homered, doubled and had three RBIs and the visiting Rams (5-0, 4-0) beat the Grizzlies (3-5, 0-4). Newport’s Brooklyn Boyd homered and had three RBIs.

Boys soccer

Central Valley 4, Lewis and Clark 1: Kevin Ng scored two goals and added an assist and the visiting Bears (6-3, 2-3) beat the Tigers (8-3, 3-2) at Hart Field. CV’s Elijah Reeves added a goal and two assists.

Mead 4, Cheney 0: Wes Starley scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (6-1-2, 5-0) beat the Blackhawks (7-3-0, 2-3). Mead’s Connor Valentine also scored twice.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Ferris 0: Pierson Morris finished with one goal and one assist and the visiting Bullpups (8-3, 5-0) beat the Saxons (6-3, 2-3). G-Prep’s Sam Garabedian scored the first goal.

Ridgeline 5, Mt. Spokane 2: Braylon Helm-Renz scored twice and the visiting Falcons (6-2-0, 4-1) beat the Wildcats (0-8-0, 0-5). Mt. Spokane’s Erick Garcia scored two goals.

North Central 4, University 0: Adrien Ferrasse scored two goals and the visiting Wolfpack (3-6-0, 2-3) beat the Titans (1-9-0, 0-5). NC’s Ibrahim Issakh and Nathan Burkart scored a goal apiece.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories