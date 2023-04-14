Seattle Kraken will face defending champion Colorado Avalanche in first round of NHL playoffs

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Kraken will face the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Seattle finally learned its first-round opponent with 1:42 left in the regular season, when the Colorado Avalanche pulled ahead to defeat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Friday. Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon willed the playoff matchup into existence — that late goal capped his hat trick.

If the Avalanche won outright, they would clinch the Central Division. If they lost in regulation, overtime or a shootout, the Dallas Stars would hold on to the title. Colorado played with fire until MacKinnon went in on a 2-on-1 with Mikko Rantanen.

The Stars, in turn, will host the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

The Kraken will travel to face the Avalanche for Game 1, which is Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Game 2 is Thursday in Colorado at 6:30, also on ESPN, then the series shifts to Climate Pledge Arena for Games 3-4.

The first-ever Kraken home playoff game is Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Game 4 is Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Both Seattle games will air on TBS and on ROOT, according to the Kraken.

If necessary, Game 5 is back in Colorado on Wednesday, April 26, Game 6 is in Seattle on Friday the 28th and the Avalanche will host Game 7 at Ball Arena on Sunday the 30th.