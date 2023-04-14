Tonight’s LeAnn Rimes concert in Spokane is canceled due to flight cancellations

From staff reports

Friday night’s LeAnn Rimes concert at Northern Quest Resort and Casino has been postponed.

Flight cancelations due to poor air quality made it impossible for the country music star to make it to Spokane in time for the show.

Air quality is poor across the region following the volcanic eruption of Mt. Shiveluch in far eastern Russia.

“We are incredibly frustrated and saddened by what has unfolded today and hope to see you all very soon,” Rimes said in a statement released through Northern Quest.

The resort and Rimes announced that they will be working to book a new date. If that doesn’t work out, full refunds will be issued to ticketholders.

Questions regarding refunds can be directed to the Northern Quest box office at 509-481-2800 or 877.871.6772.

Ticketholders may also email BoxOffice@northernquest.com.