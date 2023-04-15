Julio Rodriguez the catalyst as Mariners cruise past Rockies for 3rd win in a row

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On the day reserved for the celebration of the life and contributions of Jackie Robinson, the reigning winner of the American League Rookie of the Year award – which is now named after Robinson – offered a reminder of why he won the award last season and is still the focal point in the Seattle Mariners’ offense .

Julio Rodriguez drove in four runs, including a three-run, stand-up triple punctuating a five-run fourth inning, to lead the Mariners to a 9-2 trouncing of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

While much of the baseball focus in the Pacific Northwest had centered on Jarred Kelenic’s spectacular start and streak of consecutive games with a homer, Rodriguez had been relatively quiet coming into the homestand.

He wasn’t struggling, but he also wasn’t doing his usual things at the plate – line-drive doubles and big homers – that M’s fans have come to expect.

On Friday night, he snapped a five-game, 28-plate appearance stretch without an extra-base hit with a run-scoring double.

When Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning and the Mariners leading 2-1, nearly all of the 27,549 fans in attendance were hoping for a second career grand slam.

Instead, they got to see one of the most exciting plays in baseball – a triple. Rodriguez took advantage of a 1-2 fastball from Rockies starter Ryan Feltner that leaked back over the middle of the plate, ripping a hard ground ball between first baseman C.J. Cron and the first-base bag. The ball, which had a 107-mph exit velocity, sped into the right-field corner. All three base runners scored with ease while Rodriguez showcase his speed. He never hesitated as he rounded second. He didn’t even have to slide, slowing up as he reached the third-base bag with the Rockies not attempting a throw.

It should be noted that Rodriguez wouldn’t have had the opportunity for the triple if not for the much-maligned bottom of the Mariners order.

After giving up a leadoff homer to Eugenio Suarez to start the inning and allowing an infield single to Cal Raleigh, Feltner struck out Teoscar Hernandez and Jarred Kelenic to seemingly set himself up to limit the damage. Instead, he walked designated hitter Tommy La Stella, who came into the game batting .077 . That brought to the plate second baseman Kolten Wong, who had four hits in 45 plate appearances. Wong fell behind 1-2 in the count, but won a 10-pitch battle, fouling of four pitches and working a walk to load the bases.

J.P. Crawford singled to left to give Seattle a 2-1 lead and bring Rodriguez to the plate.

A 5-1 lead would’ve been plenty of run support for starter George Kirby, who was cruising along after allowing a run in the second inning.

But the Mariners turned the game into a blowout, scoring four runs in the sixth off lefty Brent Suter. Kelenic led off with a single and the Mariners loaded the bases on a throwing error by Cron on a force out at second out and a Crawford walk.

With another plate appearance with the bases loaded, Rodriguez didn’t get a grand slam or another triple, but he added an RBI fielders choice.

The Mariners loaded the bases again when Suter hit Ty France with a pitch.

Kirby worked into the seventh before being relieved after allowing a second run.

He allowed six hits and two runs, striking out three and walking none for his first win of the season.

Rockies manager Bud Blackk turned to Connor Seabold to work out of the bases-loaded jam.

It didn’t quite go as planned.

Seabold hit Suarez with a pitch force in a run, walked Cal Raleigh to push another run across and gave up a single Teoscar Hernandez that ended his outing.