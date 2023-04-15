Medical Lake woman dies in Spokane Valley motorcycle crash

A 65-year-old Medical Lake woman died after a truck struck the motorcycle she was riding Saturday in Spokane Valley.

Sandra Albertson was riding a motorcycle south on Flora Road around 11:40 a.m. while the driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado was heading east on Trent Avenue, according to the Washington State Patrol. Albertson tried to cross Trent but she was struck by the truck in the eastbound right lane of Trent.

WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said Albertson failed to yield the right-of-way to the truck, and there are no charges against the truck driver at this time. No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to WSP.

Albertson died at the scene. Senger said she was wearing a helmet, but it was not compliant with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes on Trent were at least partially blocked for 3 1/2 hours.