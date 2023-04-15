Police arrest man connected to 4 north Spokane armed robberies Saturday morning

Police arrested a man it believes was linked to four commercial armed robberies in about a two-hour span Saturday morning in north Spokane.

The man robbed the businesses while displaying a firearm, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police developed a suspect and located the man’s vehicle in the West Central Neighborhood.

The man tried to flee from police but was arrested about an hour and a half after the last alleged robbery, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate. More information will be released as the investigation allows, according to police.

Police did not release the man’s name Saturday because it was trying to determine if the man committed other crimes, according to Cpl. Nick Briggs, police spokesman.