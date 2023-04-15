Police arrest man connected to 4 north Spokane armed robberies Saturday morning
April 15, 2023 Updated Sat., April 15, 2023 at 3:58 p.m.
Police arrested a man it believes was linked to four commercial armed robberies in about a two-hour span Saturday morning in north Spokane.
The man robbed the businesses while displaying a firearm, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police developed a suspect and located the man’s vehicle in the West Central Neighborhood.
The man tried to flee from police but was arrested about an hour and a half after the last alleged robbery, police said.
Detectives continue to investigate. More information will be released as the investigation allows, according to police.
Police did not release the man’s name Saturday because it was trying to determine if the man committed other crimes, according to Cpl. Nick Briggs, police spokesman.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.