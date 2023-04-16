100 years ago in Spokane: Jail may have been better than the tactic one woman unsuccessfully used to avoid it

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Florence McLane, 22, jumped from a car going about 20 miles per hour at Sprague and Division and “fled wildly down the street.”

What made her think that was a good idea?

The alternative was jail.

Her adventure began after midnight, when three Spokane County deputies were cruising down the Apple Way, looking for speeders.

They spotted Scotty and Florence McLane driving an old Ford without any headlights. The officers pulled them over, and Scotty told the officers that his headlights had burnt out. But the officers smelled something suspicious, as in, moonshine.

“More than one man’s ‘lights’ have been put out by drinking the stuff I smell around here,” one of the officers replied.

They took the McLanes into custody and were driving them to headquarters when Florence leaped over the side of the moving car and careened down the street.

One of the officers sprinted after her and nabbed her about a block away.

She was taken, sobbing, to the women’s ward in city jail. Her husband was escorted to county jail.

The officers then obtained a search warrant for the car and found 25 gallons of moonshine in the trunk.

Turns out, Scotty had just finished serving 30 days on a previous moonshining charge. Authorities believed he had a still somewhere in Idaho.

Also on this date

(From onthisday.com)

1900: U.S. Post Office issues first books of postage stamps.

1922: Annie Oakley sets women’s record by breaking 100 clay targets in a row.