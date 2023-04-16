A Grip on Sports: Spring football blooms throughout the Inland Northwest but each school is looking for a different type of fall flowering

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Spring is known for many things. All different types of weather. Flowers. A debilitating time change. And, surprisingly enough, college football.

• Yep, spring football is a big deal. Bigger in some parts of this land than others, yet a key element in the Inland Northwest nonetheless.

Each of the area’s three scholarship programs are nearing the end of their spring practices, though that might be where the similarities end.

We start in Pullman, where Jake Dickert’s program is in something of a transformational mode. It’s not as if the Cougars are coming off an awful season or anything – Washington State finished 7-6 and played in the L.A. Bowl – but the players who participated in yesterday’s scrimmage don’t include a lot with long WSU resumes.

The past few years, from Mike Leach’s departure, through the Nick Rolovich debacle, to current day, have roiled the program a bit. Add in the changes everyone is dealing with – specifically, the transfer portal and NIL economics – and Dickert is overseeing a sea change.

This fall seems if not crucial than at least informative. How good will Washington State be? And will Dickert and the Cougars be able to continue to compete in a Pac-12 also set to undergo a transformation in 2024?

That’s a lot to put on the shoulders of 18-to-23-year-olds just trying to get better at a game they love, but it’s also hard to avoid. The next seven months or so will be a key stretch for the football program.

Across the border, Idaho has already gone through its transformation. And emerged looking like a butterfly. The first school to fall back from FBS to FCS. A coaching change. A surprisingly successful 7-5 first season for Jason Eck and a playoff appearance for the Vandals.

So, what’s next? Well, there already has been a surprise. Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy didn’t join the exodus of players elsewhere boarding the transfer train. He’s back. Which means Eck’s team has a base from which to build. About as solid a base as schools have these days.

If you were charting the trajectory of the Idaho program as the Vandals scrimmaged yesterday, it would be heading up sharply.

That’s not the case with the region’s other Big Sky Conference school. Eastern Washington had its worst year under coach Aaron Best last fall, falling to 3-8 and exhibiting a shocking lack of competitiveness in too many of those games.

The late back-to-back road losses to Idaho and Montana, schools that join with Eastern to form a troika of interrelated elements, including recruiting, were ugly. How much so? A combined 111-23 ledger. That’s Sloth Fratelli ugly.

The Eagles’ long record of Big Sky dominance seems to be waning, putting pressure on Best’s group this spring to set the foundation for a fall bounce-back. It isn’t easy. But there is hope. With Kekoa Visperas at the offense’s controls, Eastern finished last season with a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado. And Visperas is back this spring, trying to solidify his command of the position.

There is more needed, of course, but if the Eagles have a quarterback they can count on, it helps this spring seem a bit sunnier. Warmer. Brighter. It makes spring what it should be. A season of promise.

•••

WSU: The Cougars’ second scrimmage made Dickert happy. There was, in his eyes, improvement over the first. Colton Clark and Tyler Tjomsland were there and they have a story and a photo gallery, respectively. … The baseball team raced to an 11-8 win over Arizona and clinched the series. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation in football, Oregon held its first spring scrimmage yesterday. That’s fun. But the rest of the news from Eugene, including the transfer portal welcoming three Ducks, didn’t seem as positive. … Colorado is trying to figure out who will fill the backup quarterback role. … Utah is doing the same thing while it waits on Cam Rising’s injury recovery. … USC held its spring game and showed off its revamped defense. … The offensive depth chart is starting to take shape at UCLA. … Arizona State also held its spring game yesterday, the first under its new coaching staff. … Jayden de Laura had a perfect first half in Arizona’s spring game. … In basketball news, Colorado was able to retain a couple key players. … How good a pro will Azuolas Tubelis be?

EWU: Dan Thompson focuses on Visperas in this story in today’s S-R. But he also delves into the quarterback position’s depth. Eastern’s spring practice continues until the end of April. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State has to rebuild its basketball staff, but did promote a football assistant. … Northern Colorado finished off spring football with higher expectations of its returning players. … Weber State also finished its first spring under a new coach.

Idaho: The Vandals spent quite a bit of time on the field yesterday, with Peter Harriman watching. He has this story from Moscow.

Preps: Spring also means the blooming of track invites, including the one that happens every year in Pasco. Keenan Gray was there and has this coverage, leading with Mead’s Dominick Corley’s win in the 100 meters. … Dave Nichols has his usual roundup of Saturday’s action.

Indians: Dave was out at Avista for the Saturday night game, one that was over early. Eugene scored four runs off starter Brayan Castillo and went on to rout Spokane 12-1. … The more important story Dave shares today is that of former Indian Drew Robinson and his new life. If you haven’t heard of Robinson, the minor leaguer who tried to take his life in 2020 but survived, you are probably in a minority. Dave talked with Robinson this week as the former player visited town as part of the Giants’ organization. The story is worth your time no matter how pressing the day may be.

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez got the big hit, George Kirby had a solid start, the bullpen did its job and the M’s won 9-2 over Colorado. All’s right with the baseball world.

Seahawks: Could the Hawks finally fill the long hole at, checks note, the third wide receiver spot in this draft? Uh, there might be bigger fish to grill.

Kraken: Seattle’s first trip to the playoffs features a first-round matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champions. It should be fun. After all, anything can happen. Ask general manager Ron Francis.

Sounders: For some reason, Seattle has struggled against archrival Portland lately. The Timbers picked up the fourth consecutive victory in the matchup, 4-1, even though they have been struggling and the Sounders jumped ahead 1-0.

