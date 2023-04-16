At least 4 killed and multiple people injured in Alabama shooting Saturday night

By Amanda Holpuch The New York Times

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in an Alabama city, officials said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement on Sunday that the shooting in Dadeville took place around 10:34 p.m. and that there were “multiple injuries.”

The shooting took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, where teenagers had gathered for a birthday party, The Montgomery Advertiser reported. Dadeville is about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery, and about 3,000 people live there.

The studio hosted Zumba and line dancing classes for children and teenagers and had been rehearsing for a dance showcase celebrating its second anniversary on April 29, according to its Facebook page.

Officials did not provide information on a motive for the shooting or specify how many people were injured.

Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama said on Twitter on Sunday morning that her office was receiving updates about the shooting.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” the governor said. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the police chief in Dadeville asked it to investigate. The Dadeville Police Department is being helped by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the local district attorney’s office.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.