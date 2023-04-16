Commentary: Kraken have proved they score can with any NHL team, but can they earn playoff wins?

Matt Calkins Seattle Times

Sometimes you know exactly what you’re looking for when you walk into a locker room on a practice day and stick your phone in front of a player’s or coach’s mug. And sometimes you put a couple of different premises on your fishing pole and see what it drags in.

As the Kraken get set to play in their first-ever playoff game on Tuesday, when they’ll take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Denver, I wanted to dive into the scoring surge we’ve seen from Year 1 to Year 2 and how it reflects an ensemble cast unlike almost any other in the league.

But there was also a statistic so conspicuous that it was impossible not to inquire about: Seattle has not beaten an NHL playoff team in regulation since January 12. Pretty wild when you consider the Kraken have to beat four of them four times each to hoist a trophy.

But I think these stories are related, because if the Kraken are to flip the proverbial switch when the playoffs start, the top-tier offense that catapulted them near the top of the standings midway through the season must be in postseason form.

The uptick in goals from last season to this one is perhaps the primary reason the Kraken have enjoyed so many other upticks. In 2021-22, they scored 2.60 goals per game, good for 29th in the 32-team league. This year, their 3.52 goals per game ranks them fifth.

It’s interesting because the number of shots hasn’t improved that dramatically, as Seattle totaled 2,497 of them this year (20th) compared with 2,380 last year (29th). But the Kraken’s shooting percentage jumped from 9.0 (27th) to 11.6 (2nd) — making them one of the more formidable attacks in the NHL.

Accuracy beats abundance — and center Jared McCann embodies this truth better than most. The 26-year-old’s goal output went from 27 last year to 40 this year, and his shooting percentage increased from 13.6 to 19.0 — the latter being eighth in the NHL. But it’s not just him. It’s everybody. What changed?

“I think it speaks to our depth. We have a lot of guys,” McCann said. “When you have so much depth in a lineup, it’s hard for teams to play with that. You have a lot of firepower up front. I feel like every game we have somebody new scoring and it builds confidence throughout the lineup.”

The Kraken don’t have anybody in the league in the top 10 in scoring, but they do have 13 players with at least 13 goals. The collective nature of their offense has allowed them to defy expectations after an underwhelming inaugural season.

General manager Ron Francis signed a slew of free agents and drafted Calder Trophy (rookie of the year) favorite Matty Beniers. Defenseman Vince Dunn, who leads the team with 50 assists, essentially chalked the scoring surge up to an enhanced roster.

But this roster waned in the second half of the season, particularly against playoff teams. Seattle’s January 12 win over Boston was its last regulation defeat of a postseason squad, and they’ve had just three overtime wins against playoff teams since. That can’t be good, especially when Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Saturday that franchises are judged by what they do in the second half of the season.

So I threw this at him.

You mentioned the second half of the season, you guys have struggled against playoff teams in the second half of the season …

“I disagree,” Hakstol said. “We’re .500 against Western Conference playoff teams throughout the year. Obviously, you gotta be one step better than that as you go through the playoffs to win a playoff series, but we’re pretty confident in our ability to compete with anyone.”

I suppose denial is one way to go. Why not? As Dunn said, having a short memory is key to postseason success — and not remembering that you haven’t been playing so well against the teams in the tournament could be a plus.

Continued Dunn: “I think, just forget about all those 82 games. We had some really good wins, we had some really bad losses, we had some really good moments where we saw how well we can play as a team and those are the things we want to think about and bring into the postseason.”

I suppose that Seattle is in the playoffs at all is an automatic win for the city. A premier winter-sports franchise competing in the postseason just two years in is a deal just about any fan in this town would take.

Still, it’s hard not to think the past three months didn’t foreshadow what’s about to go down against the Avs. The way to pull the upset? Score like they’ve never scored before.

Scratch that — just score like they did before February.