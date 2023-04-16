Spokane Indians bounce back from lopsided loss to split opening series with Eugene

Sunday’s Spokane Indians game, the finale of a six-game season-opening set with the Eugene Emeralds at Avista Stadium, featured the last of six consecutive High-A debuts for Indians starting pitchers.

Carson Palmquist was the Colorado Rockies third-round pick in last summer’s MLB draft out of the University of Miami.

As a sophomore, Palmquist was among the best closers in Division I baseball, racking up 14 saves and finishing with a 75/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He moved into the starting rotation the next season and went 9-4 for the Hurricanes with a 2.89 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 84 innings over 16 starts.

After the draft, Palmquist made one appearance – lasting one inning – for the Rockies Arizona Complex League team.

On Sunday, Palmquist gave Spokane five strong innings, the offense pounded out 15 hits and the Indians split the series with the Emeralds with a 10-2 win.

Sterlin Thompson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, extending his season-opening hitting streak to six games, Braxton Fulford and Juan Guerrero had three hits apiece, and Guerrero went deep for the first time this season.

“We just bounced back. That’s what good teams do,” Indians manager Robinson Cancel said. “You get your butt kicked the day before and come back the next day and beat their butts.”

Palmquist allowed one run on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts to earn the win. He threw 75 pitches, 42 for strikes.

“It was awesome to get out there and finally get the first one in the books,” Palmquist said. “Move on to next weekend and hopefully be more efficient and less walks, but it felt amazing to be out there.”

Fulford said the players held a meeting after Saturday night’s 12-1 loss.

“We just need to play our baseball and we’ll be fine,” he said. “And that’s what we did today.”

“After last night, our main goal was to come out here and get this one so we could even the series, not go on the road with two extra losses,” Palmquist said. “I wasn’t too worried about the offense putting up runs. I just had to execute my pitches and if I did, then I was gonna get the job done.”

Palmquist was greeted rudely in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Aeverson Arteaga lofted a fly to left field that carried to the wall. Guerrero mistimed his jump and the carom off the wall carried back toward the infield as Arteaga raced to third for a triple.

A sacrifice fly by Jimmy Glowenke made it 1-0 after two batters.

“After that first pitch, I was like ‘Alright, now it’s game time,’ ” Palmquist said. “Just getting in the rhythm of it. A lot of good hitters in this league and you can’t miss with those pitches, or they get hit hard.”

It was all Indians (3-3) after that.

Thompson led off the bottom half with a single and with two down, scored on a single by Fulford. The catcher stole second and went to third on a throwing error but was stranded when Guerrero bounced out to second.

In the second, Zach Kokoska was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a single by AJ Lewis and scored on a groundout. Thompson’s second hit in as many innings plated Lewis from second.

Thompson is hitting .478 (11 for 23 with four extra-base hits) for the season.

“Sterling is Sterling. He can hit so I’m not surprised,” Cancel said.

Thompson tried to score from second on a base hit by Benny Montgomery but was thrown out at the plate and the Indians led 3-1 after two.

Fulford led off the third with a double and scored on a fielding error. Kokoska delivered an RBI double later in the inning, putting runners at second and third, and Lewis was hit to load the bases for Nic Kent.

Kent was hit to force in a run, Thompson brought in another with a flyout to the track in left and Montgomery’s RBI single made it 8-1.

Guerrero crushed a long home run to left in the fourth and the Indians cruised from there.

“Everyone was hitting, everyone was pitching,” Fulford said. “It was a really great team effort today and it’s good to see.”

The Emeralds fell to 4-4.