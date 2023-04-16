Spokane man dies in Grant County collision that killed another, injured 4

A Spokane man died in a car crash in Grant County over the weekend that killed one other and sent two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two-vehicle collision occurred about 2 miles west of Ephrata, at the intersection of Sagebrush Flats Road Northwest and Baird Springs Road Northwest, on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

A Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling east on Baird Springs Road “either did not stop at the stop sign or failed to make sure the intersection was clear” when it approached Sagebrush Flats Road, the sheriff’s office said. A Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Sagebrush Flats Road T-boned the Jetta.

Both vehicles rolled over at least once down a short embankment on the southwest corner of the intersection after the collision, the sheriff’s office said. The Silverado struck a utility pole and brought wires down across the roadway, igniting a small brush fire that was extinguished by fire crews.

Dejay E. Troupe, 23, of Spokane, was ejected from the Jetta and died at the scene of the collision. He was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff’s office said.

Mya K. Avila, 18, of Ephrata, also died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Cesar T. Balderas Jr., 18, of Moses Lake, was transported to Confluence Health in Wenatchee with life-threatening injuries. Balderas was driving the Jetta, the sheriff’s office said.

Fernando L. Padilla, 24, of Ephrata, was also transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Silverado, which included a 17-year-old girl, both from Chelan, were transported to Columbia Basin Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the collision. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (509) 762-1160.