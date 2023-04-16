The Dirt: Redband Apartments moves toward summer opening

The initial 48 units of what is expected to be a much larger project are due to be completed July 1 at the Redband Apartments, which is next to the Fort Wright Apartments and near Spokane Falls Community College.

Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black Commercial Real Estate Services, said the Redband Apartments, 1620 N. River Ridge Blvd., is a legacy project that is adjacent to the Fort Wright Apartments developed in 1972 by his grandfather, the late James S. Black.

The ownership group is like a historical guide to Spokane architecture and development. It includes David and Ann Martin, who is the daughter of the late Warren Heylman, who designed the Parkade, Spokane County Health Building and scores of apartment projects, among others.

It also includes the descendants of the late Jack Wilson, who was Heylman’s partner, David S. Black III and David R. Black, NAI Black CEO.

“Dave Black is my uncle,” Chris Bell said. “It’s the Warren Heylman family and the family of James S. Black coming together again to do another project.”

Already constructed are two three-story buildings with 24 apartment units each.

Developers, which include Yost Gallagher Construction, of Spokane, and Mandere Construction, of Rathdrum, recently submitted requests with the city of Spokane to build a total of 56-covered parking spaces .

Additionally, plans call for another 48 units in the near future. However, Bell noted the 48 finished and 48 planned units are only on about 4 acres of more than 13 acres that are part of the overall project.

“We are still trying to determine what the best use of the rest of the property will be,” he said. Phase two will begin as soon as “the market demands it.”

Even though the ownership group has not yet marketed the apartments, the units already are generating interest.

“With the proximity, it’s walking distance across the street from Spokane Falls Community College … people are seeking us out for the opportunity to live here,” Bell said.

The first 48 units are studio and one-bedroom units and will rent at the market rate, he said.

“We have a great opportunity to provide essential housing that is sorely needed in the West Central neighborhood,” Bell said.

Snow’s Auto eyes Valley

Snow’s Auto owner Cary Snow has requested building permits from the city of Spokane Valley to convert a former Carsten’s Marine facility at 12620 E. Indiana Ave. into a business that will service cars and sell used cars and car accessories .

“We are going to completely change the site and remodel the existing building and add a couple additional buildings to provide a service center and a detail shop,” Snow said. “We are also going to start selling used cars. It will be a nice-used car dealership.”

Snow will continue to operate the current Snow’s Auto at 5924 N. Division St. and continue a family tradition that started in 1919. The business has operated out of the current location since 1965.

Since he took over in 2003, Cary Snow has sold truck lift kits, car electronics and stereos, and window tinting.

While the new location will offer accessories, Snow said he’s changing the business model.

“We’ve really done an amazing site plan,” he said. “It’s very boutique. We are going to have really competitively low prices. And, we are going to be very picky about the vehicles that we sell because we want to maintain our reputation.”

Chuck Horgan, of Bernardo Wills, is the project’s architect. Horgan said he hopes the project can start as soon as July 1.

Snow wasn’t sure how long construction would take.

“If we get started in July, we would like to have the remodel open by late fall and the addition open early next year,” he said.

Crave Cookies planned

Caleb Nokes, owner of Colbert-based Nokes Builders, said he has designed and will build what will become a Crave Cookies franchise inside an existing but unfinished building at 513 E. Hastings Road in Spokane.

Nokes submitted a commercial-change-of-use permit on behalf of the franchise owners, Rod and Lisa Hullinger, of Newman Lake.

“There is actually nothing in that unit,” Nokes said. “It’s a full-on remodel. I would hope to have that permit finished by the end of the month and start construction after that.”

The work to outfit the bakery should take about two months, he said. The valuation for the project was listed at $100,000, but Nokes said the owners don’t yet know the full cost of the project.

According to its website, Crave Cookies are “packed with flavor, and worth every single calorie. Every Crave Cookie is hand rolled and made with real butter so you get that delicious, home-baked taste in every bite.”

Nokes said the planned Crave Cookies would be the first location in Spokane for the franchise.