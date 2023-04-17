Former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis takes a beating, suffers controversial calls in Kings win over Warriors

Alex Muegge The Sacramento Bee

“This has been a painful first half for Domantas Sabonis,” the TNT commentary said.

That is was. And the second half, too, with a prone Sabonis grabbing Draymond Green’s leg, Green stepping on him, and ensuing fouls in what was a physical and painful second playoff game won by the Kings 114-106.

The TV commentary noted the referees in the game were fair.

“There’s no bias here,” a commentator said after an earlier foul was called on Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis in the Kings-Warriors playoff game Monday night.

But, as is always the case with the NBA, fans saw the calls going both ways. In any event, it was a physical night for Sabonis.

In addition to an avulsion fracture in his right thumb diagnosed in December 2022, Sabonis took a knee to the face from the Warriors’ Stephen Curry. The Golden State’s fan base argued that it came after Sabonis slapped Curry, though the no foul was called.

Green, already having four fouls, crashed into Sabonis. The foul call was overturned, though, after a challenge by the Warriors.

“We got to box out. We got to contest without fouling, and we got to run,” said Kings head coach Mike Brown before the start of the fourth quarter.

With seven minutes left in the game, Green stepped on Sabonis, Sabonis was helped to his feet by team representatives while Green invited the crowd to cheer and argued with a fan in the stands.

Sabonis received a personal foul for holding onto Green’s leg.

Green received a flagrant foul 2 for the “unnecessary and excessive” incident and was ejected.

As a result, Sabonis took two free throws. He missed them both.