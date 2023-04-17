Locally: Qlispé Raceway Park returns to NHRA Member Track Network

From staff and news services

NHRA has announced the return of Qlispé Raceway Park to the NHRA Member Track Network.

Formerly Spokane County Raceway, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians purchased the raceway in 2021, renaming the property Qlispé Raceway Park. After making several improvements to the 300-acre property, the facility has returned to the NHRA Member Track Network with the intent to bring sanctioned NHRA events to the track.

“As a Kalispel Tribal Member, I’m so proud to be part of the team responsible for bringing this track back to life,” said RJ Nomee, general manager of Qlispé Raceway Park and current Kalispel Tribal council member. “Restoring NHRA status to QRP is the first step in bringing major racing events back to this historic facility that means so much to our community.”

As one of the 120 NHRA member tracks, Qlispé Raceway Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street, and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The track has played host to racers for nearly 50 years, and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, which is one of the top 10 employers in Spokane County with a strong track record of operating a variety of successful local businesses, has continued to make upgrades to the Qlispé Raceway Park as it aims to become a top destination for race teams and fans in the region.

Leadership

Eastern Washington University soccer player Mareonna Henderson and Gonzaga University women’s basketball player Yvonne Ejim were chosen to attend the 2023 NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Leadership Forum which was held last weekend in Baltimore.

The four-day conference is an annual event focused on developing leaders both on and off the field of competition. The forum, created in 1997, has served as a life-changing experience for more than 5,000 student-athletes who have grown personally and professionally as a result of their attendance.

Henderson, a midfielder from Puyallup, Washington, has played in 40 games over four years for the Eagles, starting 28 and logging 2,244 minutes on the pitch. She was named to the Big Sky Conference’s Fall All-Academic Team in each of the last three seasons and is expected to return for the 2023 regular season in the fall.

Ejim led Gonzaga in scoring this season with 16.8 points per game and recorded eight double doubles. She was given All-WCC First Team honors.

Pickleball

Tyson McGuffin of Hayden won the men’s singles and men’s doubles championships recently at the Professional Pickleball Association’s Selkirk Red Rock Open in St. George, Utah.

Seeded fourth in men’s singles, McGuffin, a former world No. 1 player, defeated Pablo Tellez 9-7 in the championship match.

In men’s doubles, McGuffin teamed with Brendon Long. Seeded sixth, they defeated the No. 2 and No. 3 seeded duos before facing top-ranked Collin Johns who was playing with Dekel Bar in the final. McGuffin and Long prevailed in a thrilling best 3 out of 5 match that went the distance for the first time this season. McGuffin-Long’s 13-11 game five win provided the first pro medal of any kind for Long on the PPA tour.

In mixed doubles McGuffin and partner Catherine Parenteau were the top seed, but lost in the round of 16.

Track and field

Eastern Washington’s Hally Ruff and Bobby Say have been named Big Sky Conference Track and Field athletes of the week.

Ruff, a pole vaulter from Walla Walla, set a personal best of 13 feet, 4.25 inches at the Beach Invitational meet on Saturday in Long Beach, California. Ruff placed 10th at the meet. Her mark is best in the Big Sky this season.

Say set career bests in the triple and long jumps at the Beach Invite. He won the triple jump with a mark of 51 feet, 2.75 inches – the best in the Big Sky this season. He also placed fourth in the long jump at 24 feet, 7.75 inches, second-best in the conference.